Daniel Cormier, Nate Diaz among fighters reacting to Conor McGregor's insane rampage

The fight world was sent into a frenzy on Thursday afternoon thanks to the "disgusting" and "despicable" actions of Conor McGregor, who crashed UFC 223 media day in loud, dangerous fashion. McGregor showed up to Barclays Center in Brooklyn and immediately started causing mayhem.

Videos captured inside the arena showed McGregor attacking a bus carrying UFC fighters, throwing a metal barricade and other items at the bus. Windows were broken and at least one fighter, Michael Chiesa, was injured as a result of outburst. Chiesa, who is supposed to fight on Saturday, was reportedly cut and sent to the hospital for evaluation. The NYPD is reportedly looking into the incident.

There was some speculation that McGregor's actions were a result of UFC president Dana White stripping him of his lightweight belt, but White believes that McGregor's rampage was in response to an altercation between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Artem Lobov at a Brooklyn hotel earlier in the week. Lobov -- a friend of McGregor's -- nearly came to blows with Nurmagomedov, who has frequently trash-talked McGregor and recently mocked him for not stepping up to fight at UFC 223.

In any case, White was furious with the actions of McGregor, who took a shot at White with a vulgar tweet earlier on Thursday, and was quick to admonish the display from one of the sport's most notorious fighters.

"It's disgusting. And I don't think anybody is going to be huge Conor McGregor fans after this," said White. "I don't know if he's on drugs or what his deal is, but to come and do this and act like this?"

White certainly wasn't the only major UFC personality to speak out in the aftermath of Thursday's debacle. Several fighters chimed in with their own thoughts on the situation as well.

Nate Diaz, who has been a major rival of McGregor in the past, actually sided with the Irishman. In a tweet, Diaz blamed Nurmagomedov for provoking McGregor by bullying Lobov.

He shouldn't have been trying to punk his boy when he was alone, like a bully. Then he expects not to get rolled on f---n rookie..

And then stay on the bus

haha u guys got punked ....

Other fighters weren't so quick to defend McGregor.

Conor is a bitch. the bus he and his buddies attacked had all the red corner fighters (including myself) and his bitch ass hurdled a dully threw the glass which broke and hit me and several other fighters which lead to Chiesa being cut. #crybaby — Ray Borg (@tazmexufc) April 5, 2018

Ground plane.....

Take in custody....

Escort to arena on Saturday night to make him fight Khabib.....

That’s true punishment! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 5, 2018

I just spoke to @TeamKhabib. Story coming.



Taste:



“I am laughing inside. You broke window? Why? Come inside. If you real gangster why don’t you come inside? This is big history gangster place. Brooklyn. You want to talk to me? Send me location. I am going to come. No problem.” — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 5, 2018

If the situation was already ugly enough, it seems like there's potential for it to get even uglier in the coming days and weeks as reactions pour in and tensions continue to flare. It seems like the only thing to root for at this point is all beefs being settled within the confines of an Octagon, and not anywhere else.