Daniel Cormier offers to be part of WWE's Royal Rumble, warns Cody Rhodes to lay off

Six months removed from the drama of losing his UFC light heavyweight championship via TKO to Jon Jones, only to win it back after Jones failed yet another drug test, Daniel Cormier is busy preparing for his Jan. 20 return at UFC 220 in Boston.

Cormier, 38, who has long been a very vocal fan of pro wrestling on social media, will defend his 205-pound title in the co-main event against upstart slugger Volkan Oezdemir. But with the WWE's Royal Rumble card just one week later in Philadelphia, Cormier told Sports Illustrated on Wednesday that he's hoping to get the call as a surprise entrant.

"I wish I could be in the Royal Rumble this year," Cormier said. "I don't think they will invite me, but fighting against Oezdemir in Boston works for me time wise. My fight is in January, which opens up WrestleMania for me [in] New Orleans; not to compete, but to go."

Unlike former UFC champion Brock Lesnar, Cormier (19-1) has never appeared in a pro wrestling ring but was a decorated amateur star as an All-American at Oklahoma State and a member of the 2008 U.S. Olympic team.

As far as his prediction for who might win the Jan. 28 Royal Rumble, Cormier is sticking with Roman Reigns.

"Roman is the No. 1 star in the company right now, and I enjoy his work," Cormier said. "A lot of people boo him because they think he's pushed too hard, but WWE is smart. Now they've spun it. They've stuck Roman back with The Shield, and now people cheer him again.

"They'll find a way to make him the good guy and I believe that he will get the championship back in New Orleans, but not from Brock Lesnar. I think Braun Strowman will be carrying the belt by then."

Cormier did find himself in the center of a pro wrestling controversy last week when he responded negatively on Twitter to a video showing an exaggerated dropkick sequence from the tag team the Young Bucks during a recent Ring of Honor show.

@philbaroni this is actually pathetic. This is what people wanna see? Go to a god dang gymnastics competition. Suplex, bodyslam, piledriver do some old school wrestling man. DDT, I remember when the frankensteiner was the most you’d ever see someone flip. I say Boo to this BS https://t.co/eF4pnCy0SA — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 17, 2017

The comments created a buzz on social media and drew a direct response from Ring of Honor champion and former WWE superstar Cody Rhodes.

"It's not pathetic. The paying audience enjoyed it," Rhodes wrote. "UFC is thriving, and pro wrestling has been going strong since 1920 … besides most of y'all ask [Triple H] for a job when the wheels fall off anyway and most are on the comp list at Staples [Center] … so lay the f—- off."

I do ask for comps, I am a fan, I didn’t say anything about anything but that sequence of the match. Just be very careful bud! I’ve been a fan of urs too but be very careful. Lay off the cuss words it’s not that serious. And I won’t need a job. I’ll be good. https://t.co/7DuDLbpipp — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 17, 2017

After Cormier responded by warning Rhodes on Twitter, he later spoke with MMAjunkie Radio about the war of words.

"Listen, I'm a big-time wrestling guy," Cormier said. "Like, I like watching that s---, and I know a lot people make fun of me for it. But I didn't like that sequence of the match, and I'm going to say it. And if I want to say it on my Twitter, I'm going to say it on my Twitter.

"All those guys get all butt-hurt about it, and I'm like, 'Hey, guys, not everybody is going to like everything you freaking do, so shut up.' I told Cody Rhodes to lay off the swear words, because then when you start cussing like that, you're pretending to be serious. And you don't want to be serious with me."