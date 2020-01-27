Daniel Cormier plans to either fight UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic next or retire from sport

According to former two division UFC champion Daniel Cormier, if fans want to see him fight one final time, it will only happen if current heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic is standing across the Octagon. Cormier and Miocic have been linked to a rubber match after the two men split their first two meetings, with Cormier winning the title by knockout in the first meeting and Miocic avenging the loss to regain the title by knockout in their second battle.

Neither man has fought since the rematch, and Cormier has made his intentions to retire clear. In fact, he said he'd retire by the time he turned 40, but both the rematch and potential rubber match came after that date. Miocic had eye surgery as a result of eye pokes suffered in the fight and his agent recently told ESPN there is no timetable for his return, and further surgeries may be necessary. The agent also said it made sense for Miocic to return later this year "in a fight that makes sense and against an opponent that Stipe has not beaten before."

Appearing on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show on ESPN, Cormier said his options for the future are limited to either a title fight with Miocic or hanging up his gloves for good. That also eliminates any further talk of another fight with longtime rival Jon Jones. Cormier also said he should not have gone ahead with the rematch last August due to health issues but chose to go ahead with the fight to not make Miocic wait for his recovery.

The comments from Cormier come days after he spoke about the situation following UFC Fight Night 166 and called out Miocic for his agent's comments.

"I mean Stipe and I are going to fight next," Cormier said on the event's post-show on ESPN+. "That's exactly what's supposed to happen. It's what's gonna happen. I know they're saying they want something new. Well hell, I wanted something new after I beat him and I gave him a rematch. So it's only right to do the right thing. You're honorable, right Stipe? You're a fireman, you save lives. You do the right thing all the time, right? Do the right thing and give me my rematch."