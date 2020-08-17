Watch Now: UFC 252 Recap: Stipe Miocic Defeats Daniel Cormier In Unanimous Decision ( 8:35 )

After dropping his rubber match with heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 252, former light heavyweight and heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier seemed to follow through on pre-fight statements the bout would be his last. Cormier lost the hard-fought battle by unanimous decision, suffering a torn cornea from a Miocic eye poke in the process.

Following his loss, Cormier stated that he wouldn't be fighting on without being in championship bouts, saying, "I'm not interested in fighting for anything but titles. I don't imagine there will be a title. That will be it for me."

On Monday, Cormier sent a tweet seemingly confirming that decision, thanking Miocic and the UFC, as well his fans, team and family.

"Thank you all for the love and support," Cormier wrote. "Not what I wanted or expected but it is what it is. Congrats to Stipe Miocic on a fantastic fight, was an honor and pleasure to share the Octagon with you for 50 minutes. Boy did we give 'em a show everytime. To my team: I love you all to death, you've made so many sacrifices. I hope I made you guys proud. Salina and the kids: thank you for being my motivation. To all the fans: I love you so much. You guys push me to try and be great. To Dana White and the UFC: I have loved every minute. Thank you for giving me the opportunity. Been a helluva ride, huh?"

Cormier ranks as one of the greatest of all time in both the heavyweight and light heavyweight divisions. In addition to UFC championships in both divisions, Cormier won the Strikeforce heavyweight grand prix tournament and only suffered career losses to Jon Jones and Miocic, the two greatest UFC fighters in history of their weight classes.

UFC president Dana White expressed doubts that Cormier will remain retired, stating, "I just think Cormier, the way that guy is, the competitor that he is - he says, 'I'm not going out like that.' I don't know, that's my prediction."