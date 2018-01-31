Daniel Cormier: Win over Stipe Miocic gets me in greatest of all time conversation

In what was truly a blockbuster announcement, the UFC revealed last week that light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will move up one weight class -- despite recent denials he would following his dominating UFC 220 win over Volkan Oezdemir -- to take on heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. The superfight for Miocic's heavyweight prize will take place on July 7 in Las Vegas and will be the marquee battle of this year's International Fight Week.

If Cormier is successful and claims the heavyweight title, he'll join Conor McGregor as the only simultaneous two-division champion in the history of the company. However, aside from capturing the heavyweight championship to accomplish that feat, Cormier believes there's also another prize that should come with a win.

During a recent appearance on the "Believe You Me" podcast hosted by fellow UFC star Michael Bisping, not only did the current UFC light heavyweight champion reveal he should be in the conversation as one of the greatest to ever step into the Octagon, but he should be talked about as the greatest to ever compete in the fight game.

"If I can go and accomplish this thing that's so rare and so far left, yes, I should be in the conversation," Cormier said. "But not only one of the greatest to do it, the greatest to ever do it. Not just one of, but the conversation for the best fighter of all time. I truly believe that, because it's such a massive accomplishment."

Should Cormier simultaneously hold the UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight titles, it is a massive accomplishment; no one will go out of their way to argue with him on that note. However, when it comes to being involved in the conversation of all-time greatest, some fans may bring up Cormier's inability to defeat a currently suspended fighter they still believe to be the best to ever do it -- Jon Jones.

Their rivalry is clouded in controversy as Cormier has stepped into the UFC Octagon twice against Jones, coming out on the losing end in both bouts. Jones won via unanimous decision in their first bout at UFC 182, then just last July at UFC 214, "Bones" scored the third-round TKO win in what we all thought at the time was a storybook ending to his UFC redemption tour. Cormier was given the light heavyweight title back and the bout was ruled a no contest, however, when Jones was flagged by USADA once again.

While some may dismiss Jones from the Cormier "GOAT" argument due to his issues during their rivalry, others are of the belief that results in the cage matter -- no matter what the circumstances are.

It is of note that Cormier is undefeated in all other fights not involving Jones, which includes 13 fights at heavyweight already.

We'll cross this bridge when we come to it on July 7, and this conversation may not just involve Cormier. Should Miocic defend his heavyweight title for the fourth consecutive time, extending the record he set with his UFC 220 unanimous decision win over Francis Ngannou, the talk of the greatest to ever do it will immediately shift in his direction.