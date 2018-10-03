Darren Till announces move to middleweight on the heels of UFC 228 loss to Tyron Woodley

Darren Till headlined UFC 228 in Dallas last month by challenging Tyron Woodley for the welterweight championship, suffering a quick second-round submission loss to the champ. As it turns out, and as many had expected, that was the last time for a while that we'll see the Englishman at welterweight.

In a personal blog post on PaddyPower.com, Till (17-1-1) officially revealed he will be making the move up to the middleweight ranks. In the post, Till, of course, cited the stress of the weight cuts to 170 pounds and how much happier he'll be with those no longer taking a toll on him as a member of the middleweight division.

"I'm a big dude for welterweight to be honest, so that's probably going to be my last fight at that weight," Till wrote. "Welterweight isn't fully gone for me, but I'm going to be happy going up to middleweight now and I'll be strong at that weight not having to cut as much weight.

"It's not that I can't make the weight. I'm just a big lad so I just have to be on such a strict, regimented diet and being honest, I don't like doing it. People might say 'he's not disciplined enough,' but because I have to cut so much weight I can only eat the bare minimum of food and that's not how I want to be training."

The move is noteworthy for the UFC, as it is when any big-name fighter tries his skills within a new division. But again, when it comes to the case of Till, it's not a surprising shift at all. Till has been known to experience struggles trying to get his large frame down to 170 pounds, and earlier this year prior to his UFC Fight Night 130 main event bout against Stephen Thompson in his native Liverpool, England, those struggles were magnified when he weighed in a 174.5 pounds, 3.5 pounds over the non-title weight limit of 171 pounds.

One of the more brash characters in the promotion right now, it'll be entertaining to watch how Till's stint in the middleweight division progresses going forward.