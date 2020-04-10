David Samson says UFC's Dana White is showing poor leadership in wake of COVID-19 pandemic
David Samson weighs in on UFC 249 being postponed
On Thursday, UFC president Dana White announced that UFC 249 has been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. White revealed that Disney and ESPN executives urged him to cancel the event that had been moved from Barclays Center Brooklyn to a California resort on an Indian reservation.
During Friday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson discussed UFC 249 being canceled and thinks that White is showcasing poor judgment in how he leads the company.
"During times like this, you need leaders and you need leadership," Samson said. "Dana White has shown neither the ability to lead nor the qualities of leadership required to come out of this in a better condition than when you went in it. Some companies are not going to survive and it's going to be solely based on leadership."
After feeling the pressure from the brass at Disney and ESPN, White caved and decided to postpone all UFC events indefinitely. However, he still believes that the promotion will follow through on its "fight island" idea for international events in the future.
While the world obviously wants sports to return in the near future, it's not worth having sporting events that would compromise the health of fighters, coaches, officials, and others that would have to appear at a UFC event.
-
Fighters react to UFC 249 cancellation
After a roller coaster few days, fighters set for UFC 249 instantly reacted to the event's...
-
Updating UFC schedule for 2020
The UFC has canceled four events as the coronavirus pandemic affects the entire world
-
White cancels UFC 249 fight card
Despite efforts to make the event happen on short notice, UFC 249 is no more
-
UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje fight card
With Khabib Nurmagomedov forced to pull out, Ferguson will now be taking on the surging Gaethje
-
UFC to conduct COVID-19 tests before 249
The promotion has already begun organizing testing ahead of the pay-per-view
-
Biggest questions around UFC 249
UFC 249 moves ahead as 'sanctioned' as questions of safety and necessity continue
-
Oliveira stops Lee in main event
Oliveria is now on a seven-fight winning streak, with all seven wins coming by knockout or...
-
Adesanya outpoints Romero to retain
The champion retain his belt over a peculiar 25 minutes of action on Saturday night