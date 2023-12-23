It's almost time for a set of major clashes in the heavyweight division. The year is coming to a close and Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder are ready to deliver the some final highlights. Joshua is set to face Otto Wallin while Wilder is set to face Joseph Parker in co-headlining spots at the "Day of Reckoning" PPV event in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night (live on DAZN beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET --subscribe now).

Joshua, 34, is set for his third appearance of 2023 after consecutive wins over Jermaine Franklin and Robert Helenius. The victories helped to ease the pain from consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk, who took his unified heavyweight titles in the process. Wilder, meanwhile, has not fought since a first-round knockout of Helenius in October 2022, which was his first fight since closing the trilogy with Tyson Fury where he lost his WBC crown.

In addition to the pair of top fights, a litany of top talents are in action in the heavyweight division. Daniel Dubois is set to do battle with Jarrell Miller, rising prospect Arslanbek Makhmudov is set for a showdown with Agit Kabayel and Frank Sanchez will take on Junior Fa. Plus, WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol is set for his lone appearance of 2023 when he takes on Lyndon Arthur.

Below is all the information you need to catch Day of Reckoning on Saturday night.

Day of Reckoning viewing info

Date: Dec. 23



Dec. 23 Location: Kingdom Arena -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia



Kingdom Arena -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Start time: 11:30 a.m. ET

11:30 a.m. ET How to watch: DAZN PPV (subscribe now) | Price: $39.99

