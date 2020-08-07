It didn't take long for the UFC to line up the first challenger for flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo. According to UFC president Dana White, former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt will make his flyweight debut to challenge for the title at UFC 255 on Nov. 21. In addition, Valentina Shevchenko will defend her women's flyweight championship against Jennifer Maia at the event.

The news, first reported by ESPN's Ariel Helwani, comes as a bit of a surprise as Figueiredo told MMA Fighting that he thought the idea of Garbrandt receiving a title shot in a division where he never fought would be "unfair" and cited contenders Brandon Moreno and Askar Askarov as deserving challengers for his championship.

"We want [Garbrandt] to prove he can make 125 pounds and fight someone in my weight class," Figueiredo said. "After that, if he wins, he can come fight me. But we don't agree with him coming down and skipping the line and going straight for the belt against me. He needs to prove he can make 125 and fight someone. It would be unfair if the UFC puts him straight for the belt. I think the UFC has to respect the others that worked hard for a title shot."

Garbrandt recently snapped a three-fight losing skid -- all by knockout -- with a thunderous KO of Raphael Assuncao at UFC 250 in June. One month later, Figuiredo would capture flyweight gold with a dominant performance against Joseph Benavidez, scoring a first-round submission.

On the women's side, Maia scored a quick submission win over Joanne Calderwood on Aug. 1. Calderwood was in line for a title shot, but chose to fight Maia to stay active. When Maia pulled off the minor upset, White said that she had earned a title shot.

Shevchenko is on a dominant run as champion, cruising through the competition in title fights. In the Octagon, she has only suffered defeat at the hands of Amanda Nunes, the greatest women's mixed martial artist in history. She will enter the cage riding a current five-fight winning streak.