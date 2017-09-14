Demetrious Johnson-Ray Borg flyweight title bout rescheduled for UFC 216
The fight originally scheduled to headline UFC 215 has officially been pushed back a month
Flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson won't have to wait long for his second chance at breaking Anderson Silva's UFC record for title defenses.
Less than one week after Ray Borg (11-2) pulled out of Johnson's attempt at his 11th title defense days before UFC 215 in Edmonton, Alberta, with an illness, the bout has been rescheduled for Oct. 7 at UFC 216 in Las Vegas.
Multiple outlets confirmed the original report from Brazilian news outlet Combate on Wednesday. According to MMAFighting.com, Johnson (26-2-1) restructured his UFC deal in the process of rebooking the fight, although terms were not released.
It remains unclear whether Johnson-Borg will headline the card, which is scheduled to take place at T-Mobile Arena. An interim lightweight title bout between Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee was previously scheduled for the main event.
