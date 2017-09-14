Demetrious Johnson-Ray Borg flyweight title bout rescheduled for UFC 216

Flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson won't have to wait long for his second chance at breaking Anderson Silva's UFC record for title defenses.

Less than one week after Ray Borg (11-2) pulled out of Johnson's attempt at his 11th title defense days before UFC 215 in Edmonton, Alberta, with an illness, the bout has been rescheduled for Oct. 7 at UFC 216 in Las Vegas.

Rebooked for oct 7th in Vegas. #ufc216 A post shared by Ray Borg (@tazmexufc) on Sep 13, 2017 at 1:49pm PDT

Multiple outlets confirmed the original report from Brazilian news outlet Combate on Wednesday. According to MMAFighting.com, Johnson (26-2-1) restructured his UFC deal in the process of rebooking the fight, although terms were not released.

It remains unclear whether Johnson-Borg will headline the card, which is scheduled to take place at T-Mobile Arena. An interim lightweight title bout between Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee was previously scheduled for the main event.