Demetrious Johnson wants to fight TJ Dillashaw on a 'stacked' UFC PPV card

UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson could very well be the most dominant fighter in the world right now, with 11 title defenses to his credit, although you'd never know it with the minute amount of attention he receives. However, that could slowly start to change if challengers from other divisions are prepared to face him, such as current bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw.

However, should this rumored "superfight" take place at some point, then "MIghty Mouse" has some demands.

In speaking to ESPN, Johnson made it abundantly clear that if he faces off against Dillashaw, he would like the battle to go down on a stacked card put out by the company, so as many fans could see it as possible.

"That's what the UFC wants," Johnson told ESPN. "It's the superfight everyone wants. I think TJ and I are both on board. We just want to make sure it's on a stacked card. We want to make sure we can benefit from a good pay-per-view buy. I think I deserve it, and I think he deserves it."

While Johnson doesn't get nearly the credit he deserves for his dominance, he's not concerned whatsoever with a potential bout against he and Dillashaw being the main event of a card. Ultimately, he just wants as many eyes on this fight as possible -- and to make the most money -- and if the UFC has to put others on the marquee to make that happen, then so be it.

"I'd rather have somebody else [be the] main event, who is going to bring in way more PPVs," Johnson said. "In my opinion, that's held up the fight on my end.

"I've seen guys jump on [stacked] PPV cards and make $1.5 million, fighting an inferior opponent than who I'm about to fight. Me and TJ could fight on a smaller card and pull 275,000 buys, get an extra check for $75,000. My management told me, 'You know what, we'll hold out for a big event.'

"A lot of media and fans think that's a way of turning down fights or ducking someone, but that's a way of being a smart businessman and getting the most money you can get ... I'll wait for that opportunity, because in that one card, I'll basically make more money than three fights -- a year and a half of my life -- [combined]."

At this point, no one could really blame Johnson for making this his main concern. He's already established himself as the most dominant competitor in the promotion, so now he wants the notoriety and paychecks to start coming in to compensate him for his efforts.

And if he's going to fight a fellow UFC champion dropping down in weight to take on the challenge in bantamweight champ Dillashaw, he has all the right in the world to ask for a little bit more from the company that has cast him to the side, more or less, despite his accomplishments inside the Octagon.