Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone vs. Tony Ferguson targeted for UFC 238 in Chicago, a report says
Cerrone is coming off a win over Al Iaquinta just one week ago
Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone is getting back in the saddle. Just 29 days after going through hell against Al Iaquinta in the main event of UFC Ottawa, Cerrone is expected to face off against another top lightweight contender in Tony Ferguson at UFC 238 in Chicago on June 8, according to a report from ESPN. The fighters have yet to sign their contracts, but the bout is close to being finalized.
Cerrone, known for his take on any and all challengers approach, will make his fourth walk to the Octagon in just seven months after scoring a decision win over Iaquinta. He's riding a three-fight winning streak and 2-0 since moving back down to lightweight. The last time Cerrone was this active was in 2016 when he initially moved up to welterweight, going on an incredible four-fight run that saw him score one incredible stoppage after another. Somehow, this is also not the shortest time in between fights for Cowboy. In 2015, he fought just 15 days apart, scoring a pair of decision wins over Myles Jury and Benson Henderson.
Ferguson, on the other hand, will be making his first appearance back in the Octagon since UFC 229 when he scored a vicious TKO win over Anthony Pettis after opening up a giant cut on Pettis' head. Ferguson has also dealt with mental health issues where UFC wanted to get him cleared before returning to action.
Ferguson has also been booked on four different occasions to face off against current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. While he currently has an expected opponent in interim champion Dustin Poirier, the winner of this fight could very much be in the mix for a title shot later in 2019 or early 2020.
UFC 238 will be headlined by flyweight champion Henry Cejudo moving up to 135 pounds to challenge Marlon Moraes for the vacant bantamweight title with women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko taking on Jessica Eye in the co-main event.
