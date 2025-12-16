YouTube star turned professional boxer Jake Paul will take on former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on Friday and the made-for-streaming event is an ideal time to use the new DraftKings promo code offering new users $200 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins. The fight will be held at the Kaseya Center in Miami and is scheduled for eight three-minute rounds with the main event likely to start at around 10:30 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua betting preview

Jake Paul's rise through the boxing ranks has been a controversial one, but the YouTuber has become an undeniable draw for the sport and he'll take his biggest test to date when he battles former unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. Paul most recently defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by unanimous decision in a cruiserweight bout back in June while Joshua's last fight was an IBF Heavyweight Championship bout that he lost to Daniel Dubois in Sept. 2024.

However, the majority of Paul's fights have been against fellow influencers, mixed martial artists and over-the-hill boxers like Chavez Jr. and a 58-year-old Mike Tyson. Now he'll have to contend with Joshua, who was also an Olympic gold medalist in addition to being a lineal heavyweight champion as recently as 2020. Paul enters the fight at 12-1 for his career with seven knockouts while Joshua is 28-4 with 25 knockouts.

The latest Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua odds from DraftKings list the larger and more experienced Joshua as the -1200 favorite on the money line while Paul is a +700 underdog. Joshua by KO/TKO/DQ is priced at -400 and the over/under for total rounds is 2.5.

