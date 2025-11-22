Combat sports fans won't have to wait all day on Saturday for the UFC action, as with UFC Fight Night taking place in Doha, Qatar this weekend, the main card begins at 1 p.m. ET. Saturday's UFC Fight Night features a six-fight main event, preceded by an eight-fight preliminary card for UFC's first event in Qatar. With the current DraftKings promo code, new users can receive $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass on Saturday. The main event features Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker in a lightweight battle with both men fighting for the first time in 2025. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

UFC Fight Night betting preview

Tsarukyan is the top-ranked UFC lightweight behind the champion, Ilia Topuria, but the 29-year-old enters the octagon for the first time since a suspension for punching a fan during his walkout at UFC 300. Tsarukyan went on to fight that night and defeated Charles Oliveira by split decision in April 2024, but due to a nine-month suspension followed by a back injury in January, he hasn't fought in more than 18 months. Tsarukyan is 22-3 and won four straight fights before his suspension, though, and his injury came when preparing to fight Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title, so he'll look to return to the championship picture with a victory on Saturday.

Hooker, 35, is looking to prove he's worthy of his first championship opportunity. The veteran is 24-12 over his career, and he hasn't fought since a split decision victory over Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 305 in August 2024. Hooker suffered a hand injury in March, forcing him to withdraw from a UFC 313 matchup against Justin Gaethje. Hooker has won three straight fights, but he was 1-4 before his current run.

Tsarukyan is the overwhelming -750 favorite for UFC betting, with Hooker as the +525 underdog in the latest UFC odds at DraftKings. Tsarukyan's shortest method of victory odds is via KO/TKO/DQ (+150) and during his 9-1 stretch over his last 10 fights, four wins have come by KO/TKO. The other five wins came by decision, which is priced at +180 at DraftKings. Ian Machado Garry (-290) fights Belal Muhammad (+235) in a welterweight bout before the main event.

