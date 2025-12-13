UFC Fight Night at UFC Apex in Las Vegas returns this weekend, and offers new users a chance to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. Two of the world's best flyweights are in action a week after a new champion in the division was crowned at UFC 32. No. 2-ranked Brandon Royval takes on No. 6 Manel Kape with the potential to prove they should be next in line for a shot to take on the new champion, Joshua Van. Saturday's UFC Fight Night features a six-fight main card starting at 10 p.m. ET, following seven prelim fights starting at 7 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

UFC Fight Night betting preview

Looks like the third time's the charm for Royval vs. Kape, which has been rescheduled twice, but should be good to go for Saturday. The two were originally scheduled for a UFC Fight Night in March, but that was called off following a head injury to Royval. They were rescheduled for UFC 317 in June, before Kape had to withdraw due to a broken foot during training. Royval (17-8) pivoted and took on Joshua Van, who defeated Royval and then won the belt at UFC 323 last weekend.

Kape (21-7) is the lower-ranked of the two fighters in the main event, but he appears to be the one on the rise at the moment. The 32-year-old has won six of his last seven fights and is coming off a TKO victory over Asu Almabayev on March 1, which was the original fight date for Royval vs. Kape. Saturday will be Kape's first fight since his broken foot, and Royval is 2-2 over his last four fights. Kape is a -285 favorite, while Royval is a +230 underdog in the latest UFC Fight Night odds at DraftKings. Kape has +125 odds to win by KO/TKO/DQ, with +240 odds to win by decision in his two shortest odds for method of victory at DraftKings. Royval is +750 to win by decision.

Before the main event, the up-and-coming 24-year-old Kevin Vallejos takes on the 37-year-old veteran Giga Chikadze in a featherweight contest. Vallejos is 2-0 since earning his UFC contract following season eight of Dana White's Contender Series, and he's 16-1 as a professional. Chikadze is 15-5 in his career, but he's lost three of his last four fights after starting his UFC career with seven straight victories. Vallejos is the -375 favorite, with Chikadze as the +295 underdog. Vallejos has +120 odds to win by decision with +185 odds to win by KO/TKO/DQ. Chikadze is +500 to win by decision at DraftKings.

