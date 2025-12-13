UFC Fight Night returns for the first time in three weeks on Saturday following last weekend's UFC 323 PPV and a weekend off for Thanksgiving, with a main event featuring two of the top six flyweights in the UFC. This six-fight main card provides plenty of exciting options to utilize the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins.

Brandon Royval, the No. 2-ranked flyweight, takes on No. 6 Manel Kape in the main event, with the winner potentially earning a title fight with newly-crowned champion Joshua Van, who won the title at last week's UFC 323 by TKO following an injury to Alexandre Pantoja early in the first round. The UFC Fight Night main card begins at 10 p.m. ET.

UFC Fight Night betting preview

Royval, 33, is coming off a loss to Joshua Van via unanimous decision on June 28 at UFC 317, which earned Van his championship opportunity that he capitalized on last weekend. Royval (17-8) had back-to-back split decision victories before his loss to Van, following losing by unanimous decision to Alexandre Pantoja in a title fight in December 2023 at UFC 296. Meanwhile, since dropping his first two fights in the UFC, Kape (21-7) has won six of his last seven bouts, including back-to-back victories by knockout. The 32-year-old is coming off a TKO win over Asu Almabayev on March 1.

The six-fight main card also includes Giga Chikadze, the No. 15-ranked featherweight, against an unranked Kevin Vallejos. The 24-year-old Vallejos has a significant youth advantage over Chikadze, 37, as the young fighter looks to prove himself against the veteran. Vallejos is 16-1 as a professional and was awarded a UFC contract through Dana White's Contender Series. He's 2-0 in the UFC, meanwhile, Chikadze has lost back-to-back fights and three of his last four bouts.

For UFC betting, Kape is a -285 favorite, while Royval is a +230 underdog in the latest UFC Fight Night odds at DraftKings for the main event. Kape has +130 odds to win by KO/TKO/DQ, with +215 odds to win by decision in his two shortest odds for method of victory at DraftKings. Royval is +500 to win by decision. Meanwhile, Vallejos is the -340 favorite over Chikadze (+270). The up-and-coming Vallejos has +130 odds to win by decision with +185 odds to win by KO/TKO/DQ. Chikadze is +450 to win by decision at DraftKings.

