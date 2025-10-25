With the latest DraftKings promo code offering $300 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass, you can bet on UFC 321 headlined by Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday afternoon. Aspinall is the -345 favorite (risk $345 to win $100), according to the latest UFC 321 odds, while Gane is a +275 underdog. The UFC 321 main card begins at 2 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

UFC 321 betting preview

This bout between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane is a heavyweight championship fight. This will be Aspinall's first appearance as the undisputed heavyweight champion, as he was promoted to full champion when Jon Jones retired. He has a 15-3 record and 14 first-round finishes under his belt.

Gane has a 13-2 record and is the No. 1-ranked UFC heavyweight. He began his career 10-0 but is 3-2 in his last five fights. Gane enters the showdown with six wins by knockout, and three have come by submission. Back in December 2024, Gane defeated Alexander Volkov in three rounds.

Virna Jandiroba vs. Mackenzie Dern link up in a Women's Strawweight Title bout on the UFC 321 card. Jandiroba is 22-3 in her UFC career, and Dern has a 15-5 record. According to DraftKings, Dern is a -148 moneyline favorite and Jandiroba is the +124 underdog.

Also at UFC 321 is Umar Nurmagomedov (-625) vs. Mario Bautista, in a Bantamweight Bout. A total of 13 fights are on the main card and prelims for UFC 321.

