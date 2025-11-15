Islam Makhachev vacated the lightweight championship in May to fight for the welterweight title, and he'll receive his opportunity at UFC 322 at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. With the latest DraftKings promo code, new users receive $300 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass to wager on this, or anything else in a busy sports weekend. Makhachev takes on Jack Della Maddalena, who won the welterweight title in May. The five-fight main card begins at 10 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

UFC 322 betting preview

Some consider Makhachev the greatest lightweight in UFC history, and for valid reasons. The 34-year-old is 27-1 throughout his career, including 16-1 in the UFC. He's won 15 straight fights, including four lightweight title defenses after winning the title by submitting Charles Oliveira in October 2022 at UFC 280. Makhachev's only loss came in 2015 via knockout in his second UFC fight, and he's won all his fights either by knockout, submission, or unanimous decision. Six of his last nine wins have come via submission, and he has +175 odds to win by submission on Saturday. He is the -298 favorite in the latest UFC 322 odds at DraftKings for UFC betting.

Della Maddalena isn't one to be underestimated, though, entering with an 18-2 record, including 9-0 in the UFC. The 29-year-old has won 18 straight fights since dropping his first two professional competitions, and he defeated Belal Muhammad by unanimous decision to win the welterweight title on May 10 at UFC 315. He is the +240 underdog to win the main event on Saturday.

Before Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev, Valentina Shevchenko defends her women's flyweight title against Zhang Weili. Shevchenko (25-4-1) was champion from December 2018 to early 2023 before losing to Alexa Grasso in March 2023 in the first match of their eventual trilogy. Shevchenko regained the title on Sept. 14, 2024, with a victory over Grasso, and then successfully defended her belt against Manon Fiorot at UFC 315. Shevchenko is 8-1 in title defenses over her career and is the -148 favorite to win on Saturday. Weili (26-3) has won five straight matches and vacated the strawweight title to move up to fight for the flyweight belt. Weili is the +124 underdog at DraftKings.

Bet on UFC 322 at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.