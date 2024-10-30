Dricus du Plessis may be a divisive figure among combat sports fans, but nobody can say the UFC middleweight champion isn't up for a challenge. Following, Khamzat Chimaev's jaw-shattering win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 308, du Plessis sees Chimaev as the more deserving -- and more exciting -- opponent for his next title defense.

Du Plessis defeated Sean Strickland in January to capture the title. After submitting rival and former champion Israel Adesanya in August, it was presumed, though never made official, that du Plessis would rematch Strickland. After seeing Chimaev finish a former world champion and future Hall of Famer in Whittaker, du Plessis said he's more interested in a battle with Chimaev.

"We always knew between Rob and Khamzat if there was going to be something exceptional that happens, there might be a change in the title fight," du Plessis told RadioRaps. "We have no clarity on that, but as a fan of the sport and as the middleweight champion of the world, that's a fight that gets me more excited, taking somebody's 0. I've beaten Strickland before and I know I'll beat him again. Getting that Khamzat fight, that gets me excited."

Chimaev burst onto the UFC scene with two lopsided wins in a 10-day span in 2020. He continued crushing the opposition while barely receiving any damage and seemed a lock to, at the very least, challenge for UFC gold in short order.

Unfortunately, Chimaev was slowed down due to a nasty bout of COVID-19 that led to him briefly announcing his retirement from the sport in early 2021.

He was back winning fights by the end of that year but missed weight for his September 2022 fight with Nate Diaz, costing him a main event slot in the process. Chimaev would also miss time earlier in 2024 due to another serious illness. These setbacks, along with rumors that Chimaev's ties to Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov have left him unable to travel to many countries due to visa restrictions, have served to slow down Chimaev's run to a title shot.

However, that opportunity could come sooner than later if left to du Plessis.

"The fans ultimately pay to watch the fights," du Plessis said. "The fight the world thinks is the best next fight, that's what I want. So I think the Khamzat fight is 100 percent what I want. The UFC is going to do what they're going to do, but from a fan perspective and from a fighter's perspective, I think Khamzat should get the next shot."