Dricus Du Plessis looks to defend his UFC middleweight title against Israel Adesanya in the main event at UFC 305: Du Plessis vs. Adesanya on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Adesanya is a former two-time champion in the weight class. Du Plessis defeated Sean Strickland at UFC 297 in January to earn the UFC middleweight title. Adesanya, meanwhile, lost to Strickland by unanimous decision at UFC 293 to lose the middleweight title in September 2023.

UFC 305: Du Plessis vs. Adesanya preview

Du Plessis has been dominant for nearly six years. He has not suffered a loss since being knocked out in the third round of Poland's KSW 45 for the welterweight championship in October 2018. He is 9-0 since, including five wins by knockout, two by submission and two by decision. He earned Performance of the Night with a second-round knockout of Robert Whittaker on July 8, 2023, at UFC 290 in a UFC middleweight title eliminator match.

Du Plessis began his professional career in July 2013, when he made his middleweight debut. In that match, he took down Tshikangu Makuebo by TKO at EFC 21 in Gauteng, South Africa. He went 4-0 before suffering his first loss in August 2014 at EFC 33 for the EFC middleweight championship. He lost by submission to Garreth McLellan at 2:12 of the third round. For his career, Du Plessis has posted a 21-2 mark, with 10 wins by submission, nine by knockout and two by decision.

Adesanya, 35, has dominated since turning pro 12 years ago. In his first bout, he earned a TKO win over James Griffiths at Supremacy Fighting Championship 9 in March 2012. He ended up winning his first 20 bouts, including his first nine in UFC. He is currently ranked No. 2 in the UFC middleweight rankings, and is the 13th in the UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings.

Adesanya has had success in three combat sports. He is 5-1 during his pro boxing career, is 75-5 in kickboxing and 24-3 in MMA. He won the interim UFC middleweight title at UFC 236 in April 2019, and won and unified the UFC middleweight crown in October 2019. Adesanya has fought for the middleweight title nine times, losing just three times. He last held the UFC middleweight title last year before losing to Strickland. See all of Marley's UFC 305 picks here.

Top UFC 305 expert predictions

One of Marley's top UFC 305 picks: He is backing Jair Rozenstruik (-235) to defeat Tai Tuivasa (+195) in a battle of heavyweights on the main card.

Rozenstruik, 36, is ranked 12th among UFC heavyweights, and is coming off a TKO win over Shamil Gaziev at UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev on March 2. He has had a solid career so far, registering a 14-5 overall mark. He is known for his power and has 13 wins by knockout and one by decision. He won his first 10 bouts after turning pro in 2012.

The 31-year-old Tuivasa is looking to snap a four-bout losing streak after starting his career 14-3. In March of this year, he suffered a technical submission loss in the first round to Marcin Tybura at UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs. Tybura. He began his professional mixed martial arts career in July 2012, winning his first nine matches. Of his 14 wins, 13 have come by knockout and one by decision.

"Tuivasa needs a KO to win this fight in my opinion," Marley told SportsLine. "Neither guy has a wrestling/grappling game, and Rozenstruik is the much more well-rounded striker. I'll take Rozenstruik to get the KO, but if it goes to the cards then I think he would win every round." See who else to pick here.

How to make UFC 305 picks

See full UFC 305 picks, predictions, best bets here.

