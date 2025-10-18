The mixed martial arts world has lost one of its premier minds. Duke Roufus, the legendary coach who led Anthony "Showtime" Pettis and Tyron Woodley to UFC championships, has died at 55 years old.

Scott Joffe, one of the head coaches at Roufusport, which Roufus founded, announced the news on Friday through his verified Facebook account. Roufus passed away in his sleep on Thursday, according to Joffe.

"Today, the Roufusport family and martial arts world was stunned by the heartbreaking news that Duke Roufus, world-renowned top MMA coach, founder, and namesake of Roufusport MMA Academy, passed away peacefully in his sleep," Joffe wrote on Facebook. "Duke was more than a celebrated trainer and champion kickboxer -- he was a mentor, innovator, father and friend whose influence transformed the landscape of mixed martial arts.

"His knowledge, charisma, and passion inspired countless fighters to reach heights they never imagined possible. From world champions to first-day students, everyone who crossed his path felt his genuine care and unwavering belief in their potential. His loss leaves an irreplaceable void in the sport and in the hearts of all who knew him.

"Though we grieve deeply, Roufusport MMA Academy will continue forward, driven by Duke's enduring philosophy and commitment to excellence. The culture he built -- rooted in respect, hard work, and family -- will live on through the fighters, coaches, and students who proudly carry his torch. His impact will echo in every strike, every lesson, and every victory that bears the Roufusport name."

Before becoming an MMA coach, Roufus cut his teeth in kickboxing. He collected numerous titles alongside his younger brother, fellow kickboxer Rick "The Jet" Roufus. He's recognized as an eight-time world champion kickboxer, attaining a record of 36-8-1 (26 KOs). Roufus retired from kickboxing in 2008, after winning three consecutive fights, and transitioned full-time to coaching.

Roufus climbed the ranks, becoming one of MMA's most respected coaches. His most notable pupils are the Pettis brothers. Roufus, from inside his Wisconsin gym, led Anthony to a UFC lightweight championship and Sergio to a Bellator bantamweight title. Roufus also trained UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder Ben Askren.

Former UFC champions Belal Muhammad and Rose Namajunas, as well as WWE superstar CM Punk, also crossed through his Roufusport gym on their MMA journeys.