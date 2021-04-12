Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier appear to be headed toward a trilogy fight this July. But perhaps a charitable start to getting the second fight between the two in January could hold up this third meeting.

It started when Poirier chimed in on Twitter on Sunday night in reference to McGregor making a bold prediction for the trilogy by saying, "That's a fun prediction! You also predicted a donation to my foundation and you and your team stopped responding after the fight in January. See you soon."

McGregor replied with, "A donation, not a debt. We've been awaiting the plans for the money that never came. I do with all my donations. Know where it's going dot for dot. Otherwise it goes walking. As is the case with a lot of these foundations, sadly. You took the McG over the belt shows I was right."

This all stems from the two having a previous exchange in 2020 where McGregor teased the idea of returning to fight, but not under the UFC banner. He poked Poirier a bit and said he wanted to do his own PPV with him and have all the money go to charity. From there, McGregor made it known he'd make a $500,000 donation to Poirier's foundation, "The Good Fight", after their bout at UFC 257 in January.

Poirier noted ahead of the fight in December 2020 that McGregor's team reached out to begin the process, according to an interview with MMA Junkie.

"I don't want to make it seem like we're up here giving each other back massages but Conor, I just want to clear the air: Conor's team, McGregor Sport & Entertainment, did reach out to my foundation and they are starting the process toward that donation," Poirier said. "So Conor, man-to-man, you're going to help a lot of people with that."

Now, things have escalated to a different place.

"You're ripped you inbred hillbilly. Why do you wink with your ears? You f---ing brain dead hillbilly. 500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool," McGregor replied. "You must be new to money. The fight is off btw. I'm going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid."

Suffice to say, no one really knows where things stand. ESPN reported a few weeks back that both men had signed their contracts for a July 10 meeting at UFC 264, but the promotion has yet to make that fight official.