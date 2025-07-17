Dustin Poirier will wrap up an incredible career at UFC 318. Poirier carved a UFC Hall of Fame-worthy legacy without winning an undisputed UFC title. He earned the respect of his opponents, teammates and fans with a thrilling style and humble attitude.

Poirier will fight Max Holloway for the third and final time in Saturday's main event. It concludes a captivating career where Poirier fought the very best and delivered countless classics. He thrice challenged for the UFC lightweight title, falling short against Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira. Against the likes of Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker, "The Diamond" delivered unforgettable moments. The constant throughout each performance is the impression he left.

Ahead of UFC 318, CBS Sports spoke with numerous fighters, including Poirier's opponents and teammates, to help define his legacy.

Islam Makhachev (former UFC champion): "He showed MMA fans so many great fights. He's one of the big stars in our sport. He's a legend and a very good man. I wish him the best. I know he can still fight and beat a lot of people."

Justin Gaethje (former UFC title challenger): "This guy was around when I was in college. I've been a fan of him since Day 1, but especially after sharing the cage with him. I've said it publicly, and I'll say it again: I don't think there's any reason our families should go through that again. We're 1-1 in our series... He certainly should be in the Hall of Fame. Coming back from whooping Conor McGregor's ass a couple of times was fantastic."

Charles Oliveira (former UFC champion): "He's a guy that I admire a lot. He deserves all the respect in the world. He's fought the greatest fighters. He's won and lost, but he always stepped up and put on great fights. If this is going to be his last fight, it'll be an honor to watch it."

Michael Chandler (UFC title challenger): "He's an absolute legend. He's a guy who grew up in the UFC. He's earned his stripes. He's paid in full for everything he's accomplished. The wins he's had, the losses he's taken and the way he came back from those losses fighting for numerous titles. If you're not a Dustin Poirier fan inside the Octagon... inside the confines of competition, when that cage door closes, you should buy the pay-per-view when Dustin Poirier is on the card."

Paddy Pimblett (lightweight contender): "He's a legend. He's probably one of the best fighters in the UFC to never win an undisputed title. He's like the Carlos Condit of the lightweight division."

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (former UFC champion): "One of the greatest to ever step into the Octagon. A future Hall of Famer. This guy delivers. He's my teammate. It was an honor to share the mat with him. I love you, Dustin. We all do. We are one big family. He's such a great guy. He helps so many people. He runs his foundation. He's a role model."

Dan Hooker (lightweight contender): "He's a fighter's fighter and an absolute dog. He can do it all. He's well-rounded."

Mike Brown (Poirier's coach): "Dustin's legacy is an incredible one. He's one of the absolute best to ever do it. His run has been incredible. If you look back at what he's done, he's done it excitingly. He's tied third for most UFC wins, fourth for most finishes, and fourth for most bonuses. Those are pretty impressive statistics, and he did it against unbelievably tough competition. His last 14 fights, 12 of those fighters were current or former world champions. I'm not sure anyone has had as tough a run as he's had. He does it every time with excitement, drama and violence."

Beneil Dariush (lightweight contender): "I think Dustin Poirier's legacy will be, let's see: a family man, a community guy, a champion -- I know people say interim belt, but he beat Max Holloway, one of the greatest, if not the greatest, featherweights of all time... He's won at life."

Frankie Edgar (former UFC champion): "Dustin is the dog of all dogs. He's a blue-collar fighter and a fighter's fighter. He'll go down as a legend, for sure.