Dustin Poirier may have called it a career in July, retiring from his legendary mixed martial arts career at UFC 318, but there is one fight that could motivate him back into action.

Poirier had announced prior to UFC 318 that his trilogy fight with Max Holloway would be his last trip to the Octagon. Poirier lost to Holloway in a bout for the symbolic BMF championship and followed through with his plans, confirming his retirement in front of his hometown fans in New Orleans.

However, Poirier wrote early Tuesday morning that there was a single fight he would consider coming out of retirement for, and it would not be in the UFC.

"Zuffa Boxing [12 rounds], me and Nathaniel I'd do it," Poirier wrote on X. "Only 1 more fight I'd take."

The Nathaniel in question is Nate Diaz, another fan favorite fighter and one Poirier never fought despite many years where the pair were active UFC roster members. Poirier claimed Diaz was "the one that got away" in a follow-up post, while still maintaining that he is retired.

Zuffa Boxing is UFC parent company TKO's foray into the boxing space. TKO and Paramount announced Monday a deal that will see 12 Zuffa Boxing events air annually on Paramount+ beginning in 2026, building on the relationship that landed all UFC events on Paramount+ -- and some to be broadcast on CBS -- beginning in January.

It's unclear exactly what Zuffa Boxing cards will look like, but there would certainly be some crossover appeal with the UFC fanbase to see a straight boxing match between Poirier and Diaz, should the idea whet the appetites of the TKO matchmakers.