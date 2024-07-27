Belal Muhammad will finally get a chance to earn the UFC welterweight championship when he battles defending champion Leon Edwards at UFC 304: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 on Saturday. The main UFC 304 fight card at Co-op Live in Manchester, England, will get underway at 10 p.m. ET. Muhammad has been racking up wins and would like to earn the welterweight belt after over a year-long layoff. He last competed in May 2023, defeating Gilbert Burns by unanimous decision at UFC 288. Edwards, meanwhile, has held the title since defeating Kamaru Usman in August 2022.

Edwards, 32, has dominated since turning pro in 2011. He earned his first win with a knockout over Damian Zlotnicki at 2:15 of the first round at Fight UK MMA: Fight UK 4 on June 5, 2011. Since that time, he has gone 22-3-1, with seven wins by knockout, three by submission and 12 by decision. After competing in the British Association of Mixed Martial Arts, he joined UFC in 2014. Although he lost his first UFC bout, he has been beaten just one time since.

That loss was to Usman in December 2015, losing by unanimous decision. He then went on an eight-match win streak over the next four years before being sidelined for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When he came back, he had a no-contest with Muhammad in March 2021. Three months later, he earned a unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz at UFC 263. He followed that up by beating Usman in August 2022 for the welterweight crown. He is No. 4 in the UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings.

Muhammad, 36, from Chicago is nicknamed "Remember the Name" after all of the success he has achieved since turning pro in 2012. Covington won his first nine bouts before losing to Alan Jouban by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs. Alvarez. Despite the loss, he and Jouban were recognized for the Fight of the Night. He rebounded with a knockout win over Augusto Montano in September 2016, and went on to win four of his next six matches.

After losing to Geoff Neal by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw in January 2019, he has gone on a roll. He won four consecutive matches, including earning the Performance of the Night with a win by submission over Takashi Sato in September 2019, before running into Edwards the first time. In that match, Muhammad was accidently poked in the eye and could not continue at UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad in March 2021. He recovered and has now won five more bouts in a row to move his record to 23-3-1. See his full UFC 304 picks at SportsLine.

Top UFC 304 predictions

We'll reveal one of Marley's UFC 304 picks here: He is backing Paddy Pimblett (+110) to defeat Bobby Green (-130) in a battle of lightweights on the main card.

Green, 37, who is ranked 15th among UFC lightweights, has won three of his last four bouts. In his last match, he won a unanimous decision over Jim Miller at UFC 300 this past April. He has had a solid career, posting a 32-15 record with one draw and one no contest. He has won 11 of his matches by knockout, nine by submission and 12 by decision.

The 29-year-old Pimblett is a former Cage Warriors featherweight champion. He made his debut in 2012, winning his first four bouts, before losing by submission to Cameron Else in 35 seconds at Cage Warriors 60 in October 2013. He would go on to win the Cage Warriors title in 2016 with a knockout of Johnny Frachey at Cage Warriors 78. He is 5-0 since joining UFC in 2021, and is 21-3 in his career with six knockouts, nine wins by submission and six wins by decision.

"Paddy isn't a bad striker, but his edge will be on the mat, and he is a dangerous grappler," Marley told SportsLine. See who else to back at UFC 304 here.

