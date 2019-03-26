Ex-UFC champ Cain Velasquez signs with Mexican pro wrestling promotion AAA, debut set for August

Two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is taking his love for pro wrestling to the next level, as he's officially inked a deal with the AAA promotion down in Mexico. Velasquez (14-3), who snapped a nearly three-year UFC layoff in February when he was knocked out by Francis Ngannou in 26 seconds, announced Tuesday at a press conference in Mexico City that he will make his in-ring pro wrestling debut on Aug. 3 at "TripleMania" inside Arena Ciudad in the Mexican capital.

Muy emocionado con poder participar en #triplemaniaxxvii y estar con todos los aficionados mexicanos que siempre me han apoyado! Gracias a @luchalibreaaa por la gran oportunidad. Really excited to be part of #triplemaniaxxvii! #luchalibre #Mexico pic.twitter.com/XOPjbfYIfT — Cain Velasquez (@cainmma) March 26, 2019

The "TripleMania" show serves as AAA's answer to WWE's annual "WrestleMania" show.

No specific match information was announced for the 36-year-old Velasquez, who has battled numerous injuries that have limited him to just three UFC fights over the past six years. Velasquez, however, has been very vocal in recent years about his love for sports entertainment and tweeted out pictures of his attendance at a WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view card in 2018.

Last July, Velasquez also made a training appearance at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, where he worked out and attended NXT tapings.

It was an honor to have former @ufc Heavyweight Champion @cainmma in the ring with the @WWENXT Superstars this week at the @WWEPerformCtr! https://t.co/AWu6LLvrSi — Performance Center (@WWEPC) July 19, 2018

Velasquez knocked out current WWE universal champion Brock Lesnar in 2010 to capture the UFC heavyweight championship. After a knockout loss to Junior dos Santos the following year in their first meeting, Velasquez regained his title in 2012 with a five-round decision win over dos Santos in their rematch.

The native of California hasn't won a UFC fight since 2016 when he stopped Travis Browne, who is currently married to WWE Raw women's champion and former UFC star Ronda Rousey.

The crossover being attempted by Velasquez from MMA to pro wrestling (and vice versa) has been a popular one in recent years. Along with the likes of Lesnar, Rousey, CM Punk and Bobby Lashley, this year's WrestleMania weekend in New York will also feature independent pro wrestling cards in which former UFC heavyweight champions Frank Mir and Dan Severn will perform.