Ex-UFC champion Jose Aldo considering full-time switch from MMA to boxing

There has been a prevailing thought from some that Conor McGregor's foray into boxing for last Saturday's pay-per-view loss to Floyd Mayweather might have a ripple effect across mixed martial arts.

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo could be next, according to his Nova Uniao coach Andre Pederneiras.

"[Aldo] is training boxing because he has this dream of competing in professional boxing," Pederneiras told MMAFighting.com. "If it was up to him, he'd fight all of his UFC fights [left on the contract] in three months and go box. He wants to box professionally."

Aldo, 30, whose only UFC defeats have come in title fights over the last 21 months against Conor McGregor and Max Holloway, returns to his native Brazil on Friday after a lengthy stay at boxing trainer Robert Garcia's gym in Riverside, California.

According to Pederneiras, Aldo has four fights left on his UFC deal and wants to be as active and aggressive inside the cage as possible with hopes on a full-time move to boxing once it's up. Aldo, in fact, publicly pitched a fight against future boxing Hall of Famer Miguel Cotto on the Mayweather-McGregor undercard back in April when talks of the fight began to pick up.

While working out at Garcia's gym, Aldo sparred on video against unbeaten lightweight champion Mikey Garcia, who is fresh off a July victory over Adrien Broner in his first fight at junior welterweight. Footage emerged of the sparring on Tuesday, captured by videographer Elie Seckbach of EsNews.

As far as what's next in the UFC for Aldo (26-2 in MMA), he continues to wait.

"We're waiting for the UFC," Pederneiras said. "We're trying to get this fight done, against Cub Swanson or someone else. He wants to fight [against] someone well ranked, and wait for an opportunity to fight for the belt."

The idea of Aldo leaving UFC behind isn't much of a surprise considering he has been publicly unhappy with the promotion for some time. Last September, he asked out of his contract after McGregor denied him a rematch and moved up to lightweight to challenge then-champion Eddie Alvarez.

Aldo, who defeated Frankie Edgar in their UFC 200 rematch for the interim featherweight title, was made the full champion when McGregor vacated his 145-pound title after defeating Alvarez. But Aldo, the UFC's first featherweight champion who dominated the division for nearly a full decade, was stopped by Holloway in June.