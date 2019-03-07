Ex-UFC stars discuss respective ONE Championship moves being better for their careers

When Eddie Alvarez led a trio of big names in making headlines by signing late last year with Asia-based ONE Championship, the former Bellator MMA and UFC lightweight champion had one goal in mind above all else. Sure, the financial security of an eight-figure deal and the opportunity to win a world title in yet another major promotion was alluring, but the 35-year-old Alvarez narrowed down what he hopes to restore to MMA alongside ONE in just a single word.

"Integrity," Alvarez told CBS Sports' "State of Combat" podcast last week. "It's no secret that people are given title shots [they don't deserve in UFC] and WWF wrestlers are allowed to cut the line. Guys with large media and social network followings are allowed to skip the line in front of true fighters who have earned their spot. That's a problem here in America, and it's a problem that fighters deal with, fans are unhappy with and promoters exploit."

Alvarez (29-6, 1 NC), who joined fellow former UFC stars Demetrious Johnson and Sage Northcutt in a multi-city U.S. press tour last week, believes ONE's tournament format and focus on the "arts" of the term mixed martial arts will allow it to stand out in what is already a crowded landscape for the sport in America.

"ONE will smash [the stigma of undeserved title shots] and you can't get in the way of that when you do a Grand Prix," Alvarez said. "The best man wins and the best man goes on. That's how every sport on earth works. The best play the best and they go to a playoff. Whoever wins the playoffs goes to the Super Bowl and they win the Super Bowl. Nobody goes to the Super Bowl just because they have a large following. They have to win. The Grand Prix cuts out all the fat and puts the integrity back into the sport."

Northcutt (11-2), who shook off a pair of early losses by posting a three-fight win streak before the expiration of his UFC deal, didn't hide from how much his decision had to do with being better treated by his promotion. Not only is Northcutt excited about competing separately under the ONE banner in a number of various martial arts disciplines, he would prefer the marketing focus to be more about what happens inside the cage.

"The UFC is more based around drama; a lot of stuff like controversy and drama," Northcutt said. "But with ONE Championship, it's all about respect and honor, and they build up their fighters like superheroes. I think it's really neat and I look forward to being one of those athletes and go against the best fighters throughout Asia before eventually coming to America too."

While ONE's hope for a U.S. invasion was certainly aided by the broadcast deal it signed to air monthly recap shows on TNT and stream live cards on the Bleacher Report app, the eventual plan to promote shows on American soil should prove to be a litmus test of how far the promotion can grow. Adding such recognizable names as this trio of former stars should help, as will last week's signing of Vitor Belfort and the addition of former UFC champions Rick Franklin and Miesha Tate as vice presidents. But acquiring Johnson in the historic manner in which ONE did was the most stunning move of all.

Johnson (27-3-1), among the top pound-for-pound figures both now and in history, was traded to ONE in exchange for retired former welterweight champion Ben Askren. In "Mighty Mouse," ONE added a fighter, at 32, who despite being fresh off his first defeat in seven years, remains directly within his physical prime.

The timing was also right for Johnson, the greatest flyweight in MMA history, to leave UFC just as president Dana White was openly considering disbanding the 125-pound division. Although Johnson strongly expressed how little he cares about what his former promotion does with its flyweights moving forward, saying, "it is what it is," he's motivated to prove he can be an even bigger star without UFC.

"One-hundred percent, [that is a motivating factor,] not just for that company itself but for all of the other athletes to look to know that you can also be successful outside of the UFC," Johnson said. "You can look at Rory MacDonald and Lyoto Machida [in Bellator MMA]. Now you can look at Eddie and myself. We have been pretty successful after the Octagon in only about five months.

"It's not about who is going to push and test me [in ONE] because it's about how much I push and test myself against the competition. I've always looked at it that way. ONE Championship offers some of the best competition in the world, especially in the flyweight division, so I'm just going to go out there and you'll see how I do."

Asked whether fans will see his typical brawling style as the "Underground Warrior" or whether he plans on fighting more cautiously in order to extend his career, Alvarez said fireworks should be the default expectation.

"No, no, there's no relaxing. You can't escape yourself inside that cage," Alvarez said. "You can't run from yourself. Even when I decide and go in consciously to say I'm going to fight with a game plan, the minute I go in that cage and the feelings come about, you can't hide from yourself. You will get to see vintage Eddie Alvarez in a high-paced violence fight, as always."

With his focus set on traveling the world, meeting new fans and fist-fighting, Alvarez couldn't help but smiling when thinking about the future, calling his shift to ONE a dream come true. But how will he know, one year from now, whether his decision to leave UFC for new horizons was a success?

Alvarez paused, let out a brief chuckle and simply said, "It already is."