Floyd Mayweather addresses UFC rumors, Conor McGregor incident in Brooklyn

As UFC 223 got underway in Brooklyn on Saturday night, retired championship boxer Floyd Mayweather made an appearance on Showtime Championship Boxing in Las Vegas. Ringside reporter Jim Gray asked Mayweather about the rumors of a potential UFC fight in the boxer's future, and those rumors certainly won't cool down thanks to Mayweather's answers.

Asked if he would want to transition to MMA, Mayweather said "absolutely, if the money is right."

Talk of Mayweather taking his talents inside the Octagon began shortly after his big-money boxing match against Conor McGregor in August 2017, which Mayweather won in 10th round TKO. It's no surprise that it would take quite a purse for Mayweather to be lured into McGregor's domain for a rematch.

"The money is going to be crazy. I can do whatever I want to do. I'm Floyd Mayweather," he said.

Mayweather was notorious for commanding massive paydays in the boxing ring, but he seems quite keen on making the transition, saying he would not box again.

"Retirement has been great but as you know and everyone knows, I go in retirement and I come back. It is possible I do come back, but if I do come back, it has to be in the Octagon," Mayweather told Gray.

The retired boxer also weighed in McGregor's rampage at UFC 223 media day this week, which resulted in injuries to multiple fighters and led to McGregor's arrest for assault and criminal mischief.

"I feel that when you have reached such high status you have to carry yourself in a classy way," said Mayweather. "Outside the ring you have to carry yourself as a gentleman."

Those are interesting comments from Mayweather, who has dealt with numerous issues away from the ring throughout his career. Among those issues are alleged instances of domestic violence and battery.

It was a very long and frustrating process to get McGregor into a boxing ring to face Mayweather, so we'll have to wait and see if the case is the same with Mayweather's potential transition to the UFC. But, for now, the interest appears real.