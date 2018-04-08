Floyd Mayweather addresses UFC rumors, Conor McGregor incident in Brooklyn
The former boxer says he's willing to come out of retirement for a huge UFC event
As UFC 223 got underway in Brooklyn on Saturday night, retired championship boxer Floyd Mayweather made an appearance on Showtime Championship Boxing in Las Vegas. Ringside reporter Jim Gray asked Mayweather about the rumors of a potential UFC fight in the boxer's future, and those rumors certainly won't cool down thanks to Mayweather's answers.
Asked if he would want to transition to MMA, Mayweather said "absolutely, if the money is right."
Talk of Mayweather taking his talents inside the Octagon began shortly after his big-money boxing match against Conor McGregor in August 2017, which Mayweather won in 10th round TKO. It's no surprise that it would take quite a purse for Mayweather to be lured into McGregor's domain for a rematch.
"The money is going to be crazy. I can do whatever I want to do. I'm Floyd Mayweather," he said.
Mayweather was notorious for commanding massive paydays in the boxing ring, but he seems quite keen on making the transition, saying he would not box again.
"Retirement has been great but as you know and everyone knows, I go in retirement and I come back. It is possible I do come back, but if I do come back, it has to be in the Octagon," Mayweather told Gray.
"If I do come back, it has to be in the octagon. - @FloydMayweather#LaraHurdpic.twitter.com/hGOxMMMdil— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 8, 2018
The retired boxer also weighed in McGregor's rampage at UFC 223 media day this week, which resulted in injuries to multiple fighters and led to McGregor's arrest for assault and criminal mischief.
"I feel that when you have reached such high status you have to carry yourself in a classy way," said Mayweather. "Outside the ring you have to carry yourself as a gentleman."
Those are interesting comments from Mayweather, who has dealt with numerous issues away from the ring throughout his career. Among those issues are alleged instances of domestic violence and battery.
It was a very long and frustrating process to get McGregor into a boxing ring to face Mayweather, so we'll have to wait and see if the case is the same with Mayweather's potential transition to the UFC. But, for now, the interest appears real.
-
Rose retains in decisive win over Joanna
Namajunas put on the most complete performance of her career in the decision victory
-
UFC 223 updates, results, highlights
Follow along as a pair of championships are on the line in Brooklyn
-
UFC 223 results: Zabit wins big
The two featherweight contenders gave fight fans what they've been hoping for
-
Posters warn of McGregor crew at UFC 223
Conor McGregor's crew was not welcome at UFC 223 on Saturday night
-
UFC 223 fight card, rumors, matches
The pair of title fights set to square off in the beginning of April are sure to get fans...
-
How to watch live, stream UFC 223
All the information you need to catch the UFC 223 fight card on Saturday