Floyd Mayweather offers Conor McGregor training assistance ahead of UFC 229 return

In one of the most anticipated comebacks in combat sports history, Conor McGregor is set to return to the Octagon on Oct. 6 at UFC 229 to challenge heated rival Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight championship that he never lost.

The last time we saw McGregor competing, it was in the boxing ring last August against the undefeated Floyd Mayweather in one of the biggest money showdowns the sport has ever seen. They were rivals then, but now, Mayweather is offering his services to McGregor with the Irishman's return rapidly approaching.

TMZ Sports caught up with Mayweather in Atlantic City to gather his thoughts on McGregor's return, and while he's aware the former lightweight champ has top-notch training assistance from the UFC, he'd still like to see him drop by his gym to get ready to earn his title back.

"I know that UFC got a training facility but we'd like for him to work out at the Mayweather Boxing Club," Mayweather said.

Naturally, Mayweather was also pegged for a prediction on the outcome. He admitted that he can't offer up much in that regard because he doesn't know much about the undefeated Nurmagomedov, but he took the opportunity to heap more praise upon McGregor.

"I don't really have a prediction because I've never seen the guy fight that's facing Conor McGregor -- from what I know he's a hell of a guy that's on the ground … hell of a grappler, and he can wrestle. But, the fans want to see you stand up and fight. That's what the fans like to see. But, Conor McGregor, he's a tough competitor, like I said before, Conor McGregor's not gonna back down from anyone. He's not scared; he's a warrior."

Mayweather defeated McGregor last summer via TKO in the 10th round in their heavily-criticized boxing showdown. Leading up to the bout, the two did everything in their power to make you believe they simply detested one another. But after the charade came to a conclusion, it was clearly evident the two friends enjoyed loading up their bank accounts with millions along the way.

It may seem far-fetched that McGregor would take Mayweather up on his offer, but don't rule it out completely when it comes to one of the masters of promotion. A picture and/or video surfacing on the internet of McGregor sparring with Mayweather in the boxing ring ahead of his battle with Nurmagomedov in the coming weeks shouldn't stun anyone.