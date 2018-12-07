Floyd Mayweather vs. Tenshin Nasukawa fight rules announced for RIZIN 14 card on New Year's Eve

Undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather will indeed be competing on the annual New Year's Eve card for the RIZIN MMA promotion in Japan at RIZIN 14, and he will be taking on one of the world's biggest kickboxing sensations in Tenshin Nasukawa. Despite some back and forth since an initial announcement that left everyone very confused, Mayweather and Nasukawa met with the media on Thursday at the Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas to confirm they will be squaring off in the unique affair.

Given the differing disciplines of the two fighters, the primary question since this all began to unfold had been what sort of bout this will be. While few out there held out hope that Nasukawa would be allowed to utilize his deadly kicks, that will, of course, not be the case. During the presser, the official rules of the fight were revealed, and as expected, this exhibition fight is specifically tailored toward the style of the 50-0 Mayweather.

The exhibition will be comprised of three, three-minute rounds

The exhibition will be contested under straight boxing rules

Both fighters will wear standard RIZIN 8-ounce gloves

The bout carries with it a 147-pound weight limit

There will be no judges to score the bout at ringside

No matter the outcome of this full-contact exhibition, the result will not be tied to either fighter's official record

Again, as expected, this spectacle is constructed to showcase Mayweather in a different setting than we normally see him. Still, that didn't stop reporters from questioning why the rules are so one-sided as he competes for an MMA promotion on an annual MMA card. When asked why Nasukawa isn't permitted to utilize his deadly kicks he's become so famous for, Mayweather went off on quite the egotistical rant about how this is all about him, while at the same time shooting down the pipe dream some had of him ever competing under mixed martial arts rules.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. was not pleased when I asked him why not allow kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa to kickbox in their New Year’s Eve fight? @News3LV pic.twitter.com/InbOg5Ww79 — Amber Dixon (@AmberNews3LV) December 7, 2018

"I'm gonna say this once again: everything is always on my terms. I'm the A-side, always," Mayweather said. "I'm not going to fight in an MMA ring. If I do fight in an MMA ring -- boxing only."

Right from the beginning, this entire deal has come across as nothing more than an unorganized publicity stunt. With just weeks to go until this goes down, we're not really being given any significant reason to believe otherwise.