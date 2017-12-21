Former Bellator champ Daniel Straus in hospital after near-fatal motorcycle crash

Two-time Bellator featherweight champion Daniel Straus remains hospitalized in Florida following a near-fatal motorcycle accident early Sunday morning.

Bleacher Report reported the news on Thursday after confirming with Straus' manager, Matt Aptaker of JanusSports.

While Aptaker said that Straus, 33, has full movement in his arms and legs, and is both awake and alert, "it's just too early to tell" regarding the extent of the injuries. No other information has been released.

Straus, who has no recollection of the accident, provided a statement to Bleacher Report regarding the accident.

"On early Sunday morning, I was involved in a motorcycle accident," the statement read. "I'm currently recovering and will hopefully be returning to the Bellator cage sometime soon. I appreciate all the well wishes and ask that people respect my family's privacy during this difficult time."

Strauss (25-8), a native of Cincinnati, turned pro in 2009 and took part in 13 fights over the next 13 months before making his Bellator debut.

After winning the Season 6 Bellator featherweight tournament in 2012, he captured the 145-pound championship the following year by outpointing Pat Curran. In 2015, Straus won the title a second time by defeating Patricio Freire. But both title reigns, however, ended without a defense as he lost to both Curran and Freire in rematches (the latter following a one-year layoff).

In his most recent fight, Straus was submitted via triangle choke by Emmanuel Sanchez in October.