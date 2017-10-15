Former NFL defensive lineman Greg Hardy to make MMA debut in November
The disgraced former defensive end saw his NFL career disappear after assaulting his ex-girlfriend
Disgraced former NFL defensive end Greg Hardy is hoping to find a new career in MMA, and it appears the former Pro Bowler has his first fight booked.
There doesn't seem to be any grand announcement regarding Hardy's debut, but the former football star posted a photo on Twitter hinting that he'll be stepping into the octagon on Nov. 4 for the "Rise of a Warrior 21" promotion in Fort Pierce, Florida. The venue holds about 2,000 seats.
The 29-year-old Hardy played a total of six seasons in the NFL, but he saw his once-promising football career come to an end after he was convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend in 2014. He was the subject of much controversy after the Dallas Cowboys signed him in 2015 despite the allegations of domestic violence, and Hardy didn't do himself any favors with the unapologetic way he carried himself. He didn't get another contract after that season.
Hardy, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 278 pounds, has yet to compete in a sanctioned MMA fight but has been training with American Top Team in Florida for about a year. For what it's worth, UFC president Dana White said he wouldn't rule out Hardy eventually joining the company.
