Former NFL lineman Greg Hardy to make UFC debut on same card as Rachel Ostovich

Greg Hardy is set to begin his UFC career. Although contracts have yet to be signed, Hardy is being slated to face off against Allen Crowder at UFC Fight Night Brooklyn on Jan. 19, according to ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

Hardy was originally scheduled to fight in a developmental bout on Dec. 21, but UFC president Dana White has decided to pull him from that fight for this card, according to the report. Hardy has won each of his three professional bouts by first-round knockout. He earned a developmental contract with UFC after scoring a 57-second knockout on Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series over the summer.

Hardy, a former NFL player, was still near his prime when he was arrested in 2014 for allegedly assaulting an ex-girlfriend in an incident that left her battered and bruised as depicted in images published by Deadspin. He was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List and suspended 10 games by the league, which was later reduced to four. The domestic violence case against him was later dropped and expunged from his record. He played one more season in the league with the Dallas Cowboys in 2015 but was never signed again.

Now, Hardy will fight on the same card as Rachael Ostovich, a women's flyweight who was recently a victim of domestic violence. Ostovich claims that she was beaten by her husband Arnold Berdon in a dispute at their house in Hawaii on Nov. 18. Berdon was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Ostovich still plans to take the fight against Paige VanZant despite the assault. Ostovich (4-4) is coming off a loss to Montana De La Rosa in July.