TJ Dillashaw, a former two-time UFC bantamweight champion, has retired from mixed martial arts. Multiple outlets confirmed the news from Dillashaw's agent, Tiki Ghosn. The news comes less than two months after Dillashaw failed in his bid to win the championship a third time.

UFC has yet to make a statement on the matter, but Dillashaw was removed from the bantamweight rankings pool on Monday.

Dillashaw made his UFC debut in December 2011 in just the fourth professional fight of his career, losing to John Dodson in the finals of Season 14 of "The Ultimate Fighter." Seven fights later, Dillashaw upset Renan Barao to win the UFC bantamweight championship. He successfully defended the title twice before losing the belt to Dominick Cruz in January 2016.

Dillashaw's second title reign kicked off in November 2017 with a knockout win over Cody Garbrandt. He would defeat Garbrandt by knockout again in the rematch.

Then came a damaging period in Dillashaw's career. He dropped down to flyweight to challenge then-champion Henry Cejudo in an attempt to become a two-division titleholder. Not only did Dillashaw lose by knockout in just 32 seconds, but he also tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs in pre and post-fight screenings.

Dillashaw was stripped of his bantamweight title and was handed a two-year suspension by USADA.

He returned to action in July 2021, beating top contender Cory Sandhagen by split decision, earning a shot at champion Aljamain Sterling. Sterling made easy work of Dillashaw in October, scoring a second-round TKO as Dillashaw reaggravated a shoulder injury and the joint dislocated twice during the fight. After the fight, Dillashaw said he would undergo surgery on his shoulder.

Dillashaw retires with a record of 17-5, including 11 wins by stoppage.