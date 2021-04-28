TJ Dillashaw's return to the Octagon will have to wait. After a report on Tuesday night that Dillashaw had been forced out of his planned UFC Fight Night headliner against Cory Sandhagen on May 8, Dillashaw confirmed the news on Twitter. He also shared of picture of the cut on his Instagram.

"I'm sad to say that I have to be pulled from my fight on May 8th due to a cut received from a head butt while drilling," Dillashaw wrote. "Rescheduling the fight as soon as possible."

The fight was to be Dillashaw's first bout since a January 2019 loss to Henry Cejudo in a bid for the flyweight championship. Dillashaw, then UFC bantamweight champion, tested positive for EPO in both pre- and post-fight drug tests, drawing a two-year suspension. He was also stripped of his 135-pound championship for the failed test.

In Sandhagen, Dillashaw was facing a top contender in the bantamweight division. Sandhagen has won back-to-back fights, scoring spectacular knockouts of Marlon Moraes and Frankie Edgar, the latter less than 30 seconds after the start of the fight. His lone UFC loss came by submission against current champion Aljamain Sterling.

There is no word yet on a planned date for the rescheduled fight. Ariel Helwani of ESPN reports that the promotion is looking to book strawweights Michelle Waterson and Marina Rodriguez as the main event for May 8.