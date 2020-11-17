With 2020 coming to a close, UFC has been looking ahead to matchups that could get 2021 rolling. You can consider part of that mission accomplished on Tuesday with the news that former featherweight champion Max Holloway will face rising contender Calvin Kattar in the main event of the UFC Fight Night card on Saturday, Jan. 16.

Back at UFC 251 in July, Holloway (21-5) stepped back into the Octagon in an attempt to regain the 145-pound title he lost to current champion Alexander Volkanovski in December 2019. Holloway was unsuccessful in a split-decision loss to Volkanovski that was ripe with controversy as many saw "Blessed" do enough to regain the crown. Regardless of the controversial outcome, it was clear that Holloway would need to take a slight step down and overcome a top-level challenge before challenging for the title again.

The news came on the same day that Holloway announced his engagement to pro surfer Alessa Quizon in Hawaii.

Kattar (22-4) has been on a roll of his own, coming off a unanimous decision victory over Dan Ige in July. The win came on the heels of a May 2020 second-round KO victory over perennial contender Jeremy Stephens, making it clear Kattar is rapidly on the move towards a shot at the featherweight championship. A win over former king Holloway would put him in prime position for that opportunity sooner rather than later.

No location or venue has been announced at this time for UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar.