Ex-UFC fighter Diego Sanchez is in custody on two gun-related charges, including a felony charge. Sanchez was arrested Friday around midnight in his lifelong hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Sanchez, 43, was booked at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, according to arrest records obtained by MMA Fighting. He was arrested on two charges -- shooting at or from a motor vehicle (no great bodily harm), a fourth-degree felony, and negligent use of a deadly weapon (discharge), a misdemeanor. Sanchez remained in custody, awaiting a judge to set bail as of 1 p.m. ET.

Sanchez allegedly leaned out of a passenger car window, firing a gunshot in the air. Police officers followed the vehicle before arresting Sanchez. He denied firing the shot, but confirmed having a gun in the vehicle. The driver, who is not facing charges, told officers that Sanchez fired the shot. Sanchez also allegedly laughed at one point while speaking to police.

Sanchez's representative, Ricky Kottenstette, told MMA Fighting that his client is struggling with substance abuse. Kottenstette said Sanchez has undergone multiple rehabilitation attempts in recent years and hopes Sanchez will receive treatment following his arrest.

Fondly referred to as "The Dream," Sanchez was an exciting star during UFC's mid-2000s boom. Sanchez won the first "The Ultimate Fighter" tournament on the same night that Forrest Griffin vs. Stephan Bonnar brought the UFC to national prominence. Sanchez challenged B.J. Penn for the UFC lightweight title in 2009. He won numerous UFC Fight of the Night bonuses and multiple Fight of the Year awards from various publications. His 2009 fight with Clay Guida is in the UFC Hall of Fame.

In 2020, Sanchez left the UFC after 15 years with the promotion. He last fought Kevin Lee at Eagle FC 46 in 2022, losing a unanimous decision.