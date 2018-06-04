Former UFC fighter Miesha Tate welcomes first child after 67 hours of labor

The 31-year-old fighter retired in 2016

It took what must have felt like an eternity, but fomer UFC champion Miesha Tate is finally a mom. Tate, who retired from UFC after losing to Raquel Pennington at UFC 205 in November 2016, delivered her baby girl after a 67-hour labor. The 31-year-old Tate announced her pregnancy in January, 14 months after her retirement.

Amaia Nevaeh Nunez was born on Sunday, though it wasn't an easy arrival.

Tate posted on Instagram detailing her experience.

It’s difficult for me to put words to what I’m feeling. I had the fight of my life bringing my daughter into this world. I labored for 60 hours at home and made such little progress dilating that I had to be transported to the hospital. It was 62 hours before I had any relief from the pain, shaking & puking. And 72 hours total until I birthed our little Amaia. It wasn’t the way I wanted it but sometimes you have to switch the game-plan, I still feel like I won because she’s safe and so perfect. I can’t thank my support team enough for pulling the long hours with me. We did it! 6/3/2018 Happy Birthday Amaia! I can’t wait to give you everything I have to offer, I’ll start with my whole heart 💜 #youaremyworld #mydaughter #babygirl #iloveyou #firsttimemommy #family #blessed

"It wasn't the way I wanted but sometimes you have to switch the game-plan, I still feel like I won because she's so safe and so perfect," Tate said in a caption.

Johnny Nunez, Tate's partner, also expressed his excitement for the new baby.

Finally... after over 67 hours of Labor, my love of my life has arrived, Amaia Nevaeh Nuñez... Amaia meet the World🌎...Daddy Vows to love you, protect you and Never leave you!! I am dedicating my life to loving you, Cherishing you, Inspiring you and Teaching you what I have learned early and in the later of my life. I am confident that you won’t take this life for granted, and I know when you get where your going in life... you won’t forget to turn around and help the next one in line!! We will teach you, by example, to be Humble and Kind... just like your momma! GO GET EM BABY GIRL! The world is yours! #godsplan #helloworld #happybirthdayamor #myqueen #Humble&Kind #Amaia #Nuñez #myworld #sundayfunday *thank you all for respecting this whole tough amazing process, we love each and everyone of you! 😘special thanks to Janelle @icutvegas for being the greatest support system!

It is, as always, a huge occasion, and now Tate will be able to focus on being a mother to her newborn. Tate will continue her work as an analyst on Fox, covering UFC, after an expected maternity leave.

