Former UFC fighter Miesha Tate welcomes first child after 67 hours of labor

It took what must have felt like an eternity, but fomer UFC champion Miesha Tate is finally a mom. Tate, who retired from UFC after losing to Raquel Pennington at UFC 205 in November 2016, delivered her baby girl after a 67-hour labor. The 31-year-old Tate announced her pregnancy in January, 14 months after her retirement.

Amaia Nevaeh Nunez was born on Sunday, though it wasn't an easy arrival.

Tate posted on Instagram detailing her experience.

"It wasn't the way I wanted but sometimes you have to switch the game-plan, I still feel like I won because she's so safe and so perfect," Tate said in a caption.

Johnny Nunez, Tate's partner, also expressed his excitement for the new baby.

It is, as always, a huge occasion, and now Tate will be able to focus on being a mother to her newborn. Tate will continue her work as an analyst on Fox, covering UFC, after an expected maternity leave.