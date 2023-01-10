On Jan. 1, Phil Baroni, one of the most well-traveled fighters of the 2000s, was arrested in a hotel in San Pancho, Mexico. On Monday, Baroni was officially charged with femicide by a Mexican state judge.

According to the initial report by Tribuna De La Bahia, Baroni and his girlfriend, a Mexico City native, engaged in an argument in a hotel after she revealed she had cheated on him. According to Baroni, he demanded she bathe, and when she refused, he threw her into the shower where she struck her head twice.

Baroni stated he then placed her on the bed where she requested beer and cigarettes. When he returned, he believed she was asleep but was unable to wake her, at which point he notified police of the situation. Upon entering the hotel room police noticed bruising and marking on the victim's face and body, according to the report.

ESPN acquired a release from the general prosecutor of the State of Nayarit Office, which stated that the alleged verbal and physical assault by Baroni caused "at least 37 injuries" on the victim. If convicted of femicide, Baroni could face between 30 and 50 years in jail, according to the penal code for the Mexican State of Nayarit.

Baroni made his name in MMA as a brash New Yorker with heavy hands. He made his UFC debut in 2001, defeating Curtis Stout in what was just the second fight of Baroni's career. In the Octagon, he fought multiple men who would either hold or challenge for the UFC middleweight title.

He debuted in Pride in 2005, fighting six times for the promotion. Baroni also fought in Strikeforce, EliteXC, OneFC, DREAM and Bellator, in addition to UFC returns in 2009 and 2011.

Baroni will remain at Venustiano Carranza State Jail in Tepic, Mexico until the start of the trial..