Former UFC heavyweight champ Fabricio Werdum receives two-year ban for USADA violation

Fabricio Werdum will be away from competition for a fairly long time. On Tuesday, the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced the former UFC heavyweight champion has received a two-year suspension stemming from a failed out-of-competition drug test earlier this year. Back in April, Werdum tested positive for the anabolic steroid trenbolone while preparations were ongoing for what was scheduled to be his next fight this coming weekend at UFC Moscow against Aleksei Oleinik. Werdum was pulled from the bout and replaced with another veteran heavyweight, Mark Hunt.

The suspension of Werdum retroactively kicked in on May 22, when his provisional suspension began, meaning he'll be eligible to return to fighting in May 2020. That also means he'll be 43 years old -- which, of course, is a less-than-ideal situation.

Werdum was crowned the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion following a unification fight victory over Cain Velasquez at UFC 188 in June 2015. His reign was a short one, as would go on to lose the undisputed heavyweight championship to Stipe Miocic in his first defense at UFC 198 in May 2016. The Brazilian's most recent appearance in the Octagon prior to the failed drug test took place this past March, a fourth-round KO loss to Alexander Volkov in London.