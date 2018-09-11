Former UFC heavyweight champ Fabricio Werdum receives two-year ban for USADA violation
Werdum will next be able to compete when he's 43 years old after the suspension
Fabricio Werdum will be away from competition for a fairly long time. On Tuesday, the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced the former UFC heavyweight champion has received a two-year suspension stemming from a failed out-of-competition drug test earlier this year. Back in April, Werdum tested positive for the anabolic steroid trenbolone while preparations were ongoing for what was scheduled to be his next fight this coming weekend at UFC Moscow against Aleksei Oleinik. Werdum was pulled from the bout and replaced with another veteran heavyweight, Mark Hunt.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
The suspension of Werdum retroactively kicked in on May 22, when his provisional suspension began, meaning he'll be eligible to return to fighting in May 2020. That also means he'll be 43 years old -- which, of course, is a less-than-ideal situation.
Werdum was crowned the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion following a unification fight victory over Cain Velasquez at UFC 188 in June 2015. His reign was a short one, as would go on to lose the undisputed heavyweight championship to Stipe Miocic in his first defense at UFC 198 in May 2016. The Brazilian's most recent appearance in the Octagon prior to the failed drug test took place this past March, a fourth-round KO loss to Alexander Volkov in London.
-
McGregor being sued after UFC 223 attack
McGregor threw a dolly at a bus on April 5 and turned himself in to police as a result
-
Covington begins hype for Woodley fight
Covington firmly believes this could be one of the biggest fights ever
-
Updating UFC fight schedule for 2018
UFC looks to keep its PPV schedule rolling -- and together -- after a rough start to 2018
-
UFC 228: Woodley finishes Till to retain
Woodley continues to impress in defending the 170-pound championship again and again
-
UFC 228: Andrade stops Kowalkiewicz
Andrade appears to be on a collision course with strawweight champion Rose Namajunas
-
UFC 228 viewing information, live stream
All the info you need to catch the UFC 228 event on Saturday in Dallas