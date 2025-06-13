Francis Ngannou is on a UFC stage once again. Ngannou, who departed the promotion in 2023 after contract negotiations fell apart, made a surprise appearance at Friday's ceremonial weigh ins.

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will fight Joaquin Buckley in Saturday's Fight Night marquee. Ngannou accompanied Usman, his good friend, to the ceremonial weigh-ins on the eve of the fight. Ngannou is not a licensed cornerman and only showed up to support Usman, according to MMA Junkie.

Ngannou's appearance, his first since leaving the company, comes at a peculiar time. Eric Nicksick, Ngannou's MMA coach, revealed last week that Ngannou is interested in a UFC comeback.

"It's not about money anymore. It's about competition," Nicksick said. "And the best competition is in the UFC."

Ngannou vacated the UFC heavyweight championship when he departed in January 2023. His exit sparked a nasty fallout between Ngannou and UFC CEO Dana White. Ngannou sought freedom from UFC's restrictive contracts, parlaying free agency into lucrative boxing matches with Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. White claimed Ngannou avoided a fight with Jon Jones.

White wasn't present for Friday's weigh in. Last week, White expressed disinterest in re-signing Ngannou.

"Probably not," White said at the UFC 316 post-fight press conference when asked about welcoming Ngannou back.

Ngannou is currently signed to the Professional Fighters League and has fought once for the promotion, defeating Renan Ferreira via Round 1 TKO.