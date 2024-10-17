Francis Ngannou returns to mixed martial arts after two years away from the sport and as many high-profile boxing fights. Ngannou will answer many questions after his Professional Fighters League debut at PFL Battle of the Giants on Saturday.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou -- considered the lineal champion since he held the title when exiting the promotion -- faces 2023 PFL heavyweight champion Renan Ferreira. "Problema" earned a shot at "The Predator" by knocking out Bellator heavyweight champ Ryan Bader in 21 seconds. Ngannou is a sizable favorite in this inaugural PFL heavyweight superfight title bout, where there are legitimate questions considering his 1,000-day MMA layoff.

Ngannou has experienced incredible highs and lows between his last and next MMA fight. Let's get you up to speed with where Ngannou is ahead of Saturday's fight

Why is Ngannou fighting in the PFL?

Ngannou made shockwaves by leaving the UFC in January 2023. "The Predator" vacated the UFC heavyweight championship after negotiations with UFC fell apart. Ngannou and UFC CEO Dana White have repeatedly sparred in the media about the circumstances surrounding his exit. Ngannou's sticking points included pay, fighter rights and the opportunity to pursue outside ventures. The UFC allegedly didn't budge on much other than pay and free agency. PFL welcomed many of Ngannou's demands to acquire MMA's top heavyweight.

Where has Ngannou been?

Money wasn't the only point of impasse between Ngannou and the UFC. The native of Cameroon sought freedom from UFC's notoriously strict contracts. UFC fighters are independent contractors, yet UFC's contracts prevent them from competing for other combat sports promotions. Ngannou's PFL deal allowed him to pursue big-ticket boxing fights against former unified world champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Ngannou shockingly took Fury to a split decision in 2023 before suffering a brutal KO loss to Joshua in March 2024. Ngannou's boxing excursions delayed his MMA career. When Ngannou and Ferreira fight on Saturday, more than 1,000 days will have passed since Ngannou defeated Ciryl Gane in January 2022.

How did Renan Ferreira win the Ngannou sweepstakes?

Finding a suitable opponent for Ngannou's PFL debut was among the promotion's biggest hurdles. Analysts and fans speculated that PFL might sign a notable UFC alum like Alistair Overeem or Junior dos Santos. Others suggested they sign a notable UFC heavyweight entering free agency. One such example was Derrick Lewis, who the UFC locked down before he could potentially speak with PFL. The promotion ultimately looked inward. A PFL vs. Bellator card was held in February after the PFL acquired the promotion. Ferreira and Ryan Bader met in a battle between PFL and Bellator heavyweight champions. The winner earned the right to welcome Ngannou to the PFL with a guaranteed $2 million purse, as negotiated by Ngannou on behalf of his future opponent.

What title is Ngannou fighting for?

The PFL primarily operates under a playoff format. Fighters qualify for and compete in weight class tournaments to win $1 million prizes. Ferreira won the 2023 PFL heavyweight tournament by defeating two fighters in the playoffs. Battle of the Giants is a PPV event outside of the season format. The promotion raised the stakes for Ngannou vs. Ferreira by introducing the inaugural PFL heavyweight superfight championship. Saturday's co-main event between PFL tournament winner Larissa Pacheco and Bellator champion Cris Cyborg will similarly feature the PFL women's featherweight superfight title.

Why isn't Ngannou fighting Jon Jones for the UFC heavyweight title?

UFC would have likely booked Ngannou vs. Jones had Ngannou re-signed with the promotion. Ngannou previously said he was offered $8 million for the Jones fight. Jones instead made his long-awaited heavyweight debut in March 2023 against Gane for the vacant heavyweight title. Jones -- considered far and away the all-time greatest MMA light heavyweight -- rolled through Gane in minutes. Jones and Ngannou now fight for different promotions but that doesn't mean they can't fight each other. The primary obstacle is the UFC's unwillingness to co-promote. UFC and PFL air on ESPN, meaning there are no complications about broadcast rights. White and company could book the fight tomorrow if they wanted to. Instead, Jones will defend the UFC heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in what is rumored to be both fighters' retirement bouts.

Below is the complete fight card for PFL Battle of the Giants along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this event.

PFL Battle of the Giants fight card, odds

Francis Ngannou -320 vs. Renan Ferreira +230, PFL heavyweight superfight title



Larissa Pacheco -150 vs. Cris Cyborg +120, PFL women's featherweight superfight title



Johnny Eblen (c) -400 vs. Fabian Edwards +275, Bellator welterweight title

Husein Kadimagomaev -1000 vs. Zafar Mohsen +550, featherweights



A.J. McKee -175 vs. Paul Hughes +135, lightweights

Raufeon Stots -750 vs. Marcos Breno +460, bantamweights

Makkasharip Zaynukov -450 vs. Dedrek Sanders +300, lightweights

Ibragim Ibragimov -1200 vs. Macho Campos +600, featherweights

Tariq Ismail vs. Taha Bendaoud, featherweights



PFL Battle of the Giants info