Francis Ngannou's coach claims the former UFC heavyweight champion is interested in rejoining the promotion. The news piqued the interest of fans and reigning heavyweight champ Jon Jones.

Ngannou vacated the UFC heavyweight title in January 2023, citing issues with the company's restrictive contracts. Ngannou parlayed his reputation into a flexible Professional Fighters League contract, permitting lucrative boxing bouts with heavyweight titans Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Eric Nicksick, Ngannou's MMA coach, says boxing Deontay Wilder is Ngannou's top priority, but returning to the UFC is a close second.

"I think this is more about business than it is about ego. At least it is from Francis's side," Nicksick told Home of Fight on Friday. "He just wants to be treated like an independent contractor, paid fairly and given the freedom to pursue other opportunities. And he did that. He went out, boxed, made a lot of money and proved himself.

"Where does his motivation come from now? It's not about money anymore. It's about competition. And the best competition is in the UFC."

Ngannou has only fought once in MMA since unifying the UFC heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane in 2022. Last October, Ngannou knocked out PFL heavyweight tournament winner Renan Ferreira in one round.

Nicksick's comments caught Jones' attention. Jones continues dragging his feet over giving interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall his due title shot, but expressed interest in fighting Ngannou.

"Now we're talking," Jones tweeted on Friday. "That's a real super fight. A clash of champions, not just hype. He held the UFC belt, I've defended mine for over a decade. Two kings from different roads.

"Not just one legend facing a mouth that's hot right now, but two real legacies colliding. That's the kind of fight that actually adds something special to my story. At least from my point of view."