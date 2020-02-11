Gegard Mousasi vs. Douglas Lima fight set for vacant Bellator middleweight championship in May
Mousasi and Lima will battle for the title recently vacated by Rafael Lovato Jr.
One day after Rafael Lovato Jr. was forced to vacate the Bellator middleweight championship, the promotion has lined up a bout to crown a new champion at 185 pounds. On Tuesday, Bellator MMA president Scott Coker announced that former middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi will battle reigning welterweight champion Douglas Lima on May 9 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.
Lovato won the title this past June with a majority decision over Mousasi. He was then diagnosed with cavernoma, a condition involving irregularly formed blood vessels in his brain. While sidelined by the condition, Lovato announced he would vacate the championship rather than hold up the division.
Lima (32-7) is on his third run as Bellator welterweight champ, capturing the title in October by defeating Rory MacDonald in the finals of the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix. Lima had lost the title to MacDonald three fights prior, ending his second run with the title. Lima is 14-3 in Bellator action, with all three defeats coming in championship bouts. He is 4-3 overall in title bouts for the promotion.
Mousasi (46-7-2) is a well-traveled veteran who fought in PRIDE, DREAM, Strikeforce and UFC among other promotions before landing in Bellator. In fact, Mousasi signed with Bellator as he left the UFC on a five-fight winning streak. Mousasi won the Bellator middleweight title in his second fight for the promotion, defeating Rafael Carvalho for the title. After a successful title defense against MacDonald, Mousasi lost the belt to Lovato. A split decision win over fellow UFC vet Lyoto Machida in his most recent fight positioned Mousasi for this attempt to win back the championship.
Bellator 243 is headlined by two-division champ Ryan Bader defending his light heavyweight title against Vadim Nemkov. Interestingly enough, the event will go head-to-head with UFC 250 on the scheduled May 9 date.
-
P4P Rankings: 'Bones' HW time is now
If 'Bones' hopes to call himself the P4P best again in the near future, it's time time to leave...
-
CBS Sports' UFC divisional rankings
Jones edged out Dominick Reyes to retain his title as well as his top ranking at 205 pounds
-
What's next for Jones in 2020?
Jones has no shortage of options after scoring a controversial win over Dominick Reyes at UFC...
-
Updating UFC 248 fight card, rumors
A pair of title fights headline in Las Vegas this March
-
Updating UFC schedule for 2020
UFC's schedule has tons of action to open up a new year in fights
-
Shevchenko defends title vs. Chookagian
Chookagian presented little challenge to the dominant women's flyweight champion
-
Jones edges Reyes to retain title
Some questionable judging may have led to 'Bones' walking out victorious in Houston
-
UFC 246: McGregor stops Cerrone
'Notorious' is back in a big way wit his first victory inside the Octagon since 2016