Georges St-Pierre unsure if he will ever defend UFC middleweight championship

It's feeling more and more like Georges St-Pierre's return to MMA was a one-off feature instead of another long, sustained run. St-Pierre, who submitted Michael Bisping in the main event of UFC 217 to claim the middleweight championship in November, said on Wednesday he doesn't know if he will defend the title at all.

"We'll talk about it, but I'm not sure if I compete I will go back at 185. I don't think so," St-Pierre said in an interview with TSN. "Of course, in terms of weight, if I want to go back to compete at 185, obviously eating, like I did what I did, I learned from my mistakes. I don't think it's a good thing to do, force myself to eat to gain muscle mass. I've always been against performance-enhancing drugs, and I did it the natural way. There is no easy way. I did it the hard way and it was to gain weight and to maintain my muscles mass and it was very hard and it was not healthy."

"I think the body has a natural weight it can perform at its best athletic ability and for me, the weight that I am now is my perfect weight."

St-Pierre also recently discovered he's battling ulcerative colitis and will be out indefinitely. UFC president Dana White installed a clause in St-Pierre's contract upon his return, mandating that if he beat Bisping for the title, he must defend it. St-Pierre notably avoided questions about defending the title in the immediate afterglow of winning the title in November.

"This is not really my real weight, I did it for my challenge," St-Pierre said. "There was a time in my career that I was too busy with one challenge after another. I was too small to fight at this weight but now I've put on muscle mass and I am comfortable here. I decided to take a shot because I took on some muscle mass.

"It's about marital arts. It's not about who has the biggest balls. It's about technique and setting a trap with diligence. I was trying to prove that for my fans."

Interim middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has been recovering from a knee injury and was hoping to get his shot at the full time belt after beating Yoel Romero in July. Now, it's unclear when his next fight will come, but one could imagine he has the pay-per-view event in Australia scheduled for Feb. 11 marked on his calendar.

