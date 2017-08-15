Georges St-Pierre will be required to defend UFC middleweight title if he wins

If Georges St-Pierre is successful in winning the UFC middleweight championship from Michael Bisping at UFC 217 in New York on Nov. 4, his next bout will be a defense of the 185-pound title.

St-Pierre (25-2) revealed Monday during an appearance on The MMA Hour that he is contractually obligated to defend the title should he win it. GSP, the reigning welterweight champion upon his retirement in 2013, would become just the fourth fighter in UFC history to win titles in multiple divisions (Randy Couture, BJ Penn and Conor McGregor).

"I have to defend my title," St-Pierre said. "It's written in my contract. I have to defend my title if I win."

St-Pierre, 36, stepped away from the sport and relinquished his UFC welterweight championship nearly four years ago after a difficult (and disputed) split-decision victory over Johny Hendricks at UFC 167.

UFC announced his return against Bisping in March with a news conference during UFC 209 fight week. Minor injuries to both fighters delayed the announcement of a date. Along the way, president Dana White nearly changed plans completely and strongly considered booking GSP's return against Tyron Woodley before penalizing the current welterweight champion for a boring victory over Demian Maia at UFC 214.

St-Pierre summed up Woodley's tough luck on losing the fight as being "unfortunate for certain people. But sometimes the misfortune of people makes the good luck of others. I hate to say that but sometimes that's the case in our sport."

GSP admitted a forced title defense wasn't his first choice and would've preferred the option of dropping back down in weight, either to 170 pounds, or down to lightweight to face Conor McGregor in a superfight.

Should he defeat Bisping, he expects his first defense would come against interim middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, who is recovering from a knee injury suffered in his breakthrough victory over Yoel Romero at UFC 213 in July.

"That wasn't my initial plan, but I understand the UFC's point of view," St-Pierre said. "They want to protect their titles. They don't want to delay the defense of their titles, because they don't want to make people wait."

St-Pierre said he regularly walked around at 186 pounds ahead of his welterweight title defenses. For his move up to middleweight, he is currently around 198 pounds.

"I wanted my risk to be worth it," St-Pierre said. "I wanted to try something that I never attempted before. For me, fighting Michael Bisping is the most rewarding thing I can do right now."

The move by UFC to force St-Pierre into a title defense was a smart one considering the general feeling that its championships have been watered down due to short-term decisions and too many interim belts.

Bisping's entire middleweight reign has come under fire considering his first defense came against 46-year-old Dan Henderson and now his second comes against a former welterweight who is four years removed from competition. As long as Whittaker is allowed to face the winner and unify titles, many of the previous issues will be resolved at 185 pounds.