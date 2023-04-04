Gilbert Burns expects Jorge Masvidal to fight with more fire than ever, but not enough that he can't contain or control. Masvidal is pondering retirement, a decision Burns is happy to help him make by extinguishing his career at UFC 287 on Saturday.

Florida-based fighters Burns and Masvidal co-headline UFC 287 when the promotion touches down at the newly named Kaseya Center in Miami. Masvidal sparked three opponents in 2019, becoming one of mixed martial arts' hottest stars in the process. The trajectory of Masvidal's fall nearly equals his precipitous rise, losing his three subsequent fights to Kamaru Usman (twice) and Colby Covington. Heading into UFC 287, Masvidal is mulling over retirement should Burns hand him a fourth loss in as many fights.

"This could be the last one," Masvidal said on the UFC 287 "Countdown" program. "If I lose, I'm pretty much calling it quits. But a win against Gilbert means that things are headed in the right direction. So if I roll the dice and I do everything right, I'm going for it all. For one title, or many titles."

Burns had an interesting thought to Masvidal's mindset.

"I would never say going into a fight that if anything happens I'm going to retire," Burns told "Morning Kombat" on Tuesday. "I just don't think that's a good look. I heard a couple of guys say that and they always lose. So I'm not going to be that guy. There's no if. Whatever happens, happens.

"He's already thinking about that and I'm going to remind him in the fight. But he's dangerous. If he says that, he's going to throw everything at me. I believe he's going to start hard. I had that conversation back and forth with [coach] Henry [Hooft]. I think he's going to start crazy like he did with Kamaru in the first fight. He's going to try and get me out there in the beginning. I like it if he comes like that, but he's 51 fights in and he's a veteran with lots of experience... If he loses and is going to retire, I think he's going to do everything in his power to try and beat me."

Masvidal's doorway to a title was shut tight following two failed bids for the welterweight championship against Usman. The cementing of Leon Edwards as champion, as well as Masvidal's existing beef with the reigning titleholder, breathes new life into a run to the top.

"I still think when Leon beat Kamaru, there was extra motivation for Masvidal to beat me and try to get a title shot," Burns said. "I like that. The extra-motivated, best Masvidal. That's the guy I want to face."

UFC president Dana White has remained steadfast in his commitment to book Edwards vs. Covington for the UFC welterweight title. Edwards has repeatedly dismissed the booking and said he is more inclined to give the winner of Burns vs. Masvidal a title shot. Burns maintains hope that he could leapfrog Covington if circumstances grace him.

"A lot of things happen. A lot of injuries happen. That's how Masvidal got his first title shot because I was number one but I got COVID. Boom, they put Masvidal in there," Burns said. "I don't want to wish injuries to anybody, but it could happen. I could see myself in the show if everything goes my way Saturday night."