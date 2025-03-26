Two-time former GLORY light heavyweight kickboxing champion Artem Vakhitov came to Dana White's Contender Series with aspirations of a trilogy fight with Alex Pereira. After earning a contract with a first-round knockout, Vakhitov has now broken away from the promotion.

Vakhitov stopped Islem Masraf in his October fight on "Contender Series" with Pereira in attendance. Pereira defeated Vakhitov in 2021 to win the GLORY light heavyweight title before losing the belt back to Vakhitov later in the year. The loss was the final kickboxing fight of Pereira's career.

Vakhitov told MMA Junkie he was "elated" after earning his contract. Then, the realities of the UFC's pay structure -- especially in relation to "Contender Series" vets -- hit.

"Unfortunately, when it came time to make the UFC contract, it transpired that the UFC has very strict conditions regarding fighters who come through DWCS," Vakhitov said. "According to UFC protocols, they were not able to offer me more than the standard contract offered to all fighters who progress through this show. ... My team attempted to negotiate, but the UFC rules were strict, and no changes were possible."

The UFC has taken to filling the roster with "Contender Series" fighters, all of whom operate on the same pay structure. It is a similar situation, though seemingly more limited in flexibility, than the days where those roster spots were taken by fighters coming off stints on "The Ultimate Fighter."

Vakhitov said he hoped to have received a contract offer along the lines of what Pereira received, with both having had success in the world of kickboxing and a 3-1 MMA record at the time of being offered a deal with the UFC. Unfortunately, "Contender Series" contracts are locked in to only one structure.

That said, Vakhitov has not ruled out potentially dealing with the UFC in the future.

"I do not wish to appear arrogant regarding this contract," Vakhitov said. "I understand they have their rules, and I respect that, but I am a prizefighter. I have daughters to provide for and a short window of opportunity. It would have been a great dream to enter the UFC, but I could not justify the loss of earnings this contract would represent. And so we had to respectfully decline. But all of our dealings were pleasant, and perhaps in the future we will talk again."

In the meantime, Vakhitov will return to the GLORY ring to face heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven in June.