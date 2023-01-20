Fan favorite Glover Teixeira will attempt to become a champion for the second time Saturday when he faces rising star Jamahal Hill for the vacant light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 283. Their showdown highlights the main UFC 283 fight card (10 p.m. ET) from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The belt became available when reigning champion Jiri Prochazka suffered an injury that will keep him sidelined indefinitely. In the interest of allowing the division to move forward, he vacated the title that he took from Teixeira last year. The No. 7-ranked Hill has climbed the ranks behind an explosive style that has seen his last four wins come by knockout.

Hill is a -125 betting favorite (risk $125 to win $100), while Teixeira is offered at +105 in the UFC 283 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. In the co-main event, flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (-105) takes on top-rated challenger Brandon Moreno (-115) in the fourth meeting between these rivals. Before making any UFC 283 picks, make sure you see the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine combat sports expert Daniel Vithlani.

Vithlani is a highly analytical UFC bettor who profited more than $6,200 for $100 bettors in 2022. This includes a documented 24-14 record on his two-leg parlays. Every pick was documented on his public Instagram account.

From breaking down film and following fighters and their camps closely, to tracking sharp action and reacting to betting market signals, Vithlani covers the breadth of the MMA betting landscape top to bottom.

He also trains amateur boxers and speaks regularly with MMA fighters to understand the sport's nuances. Over the past three years, Vithlani has developed a system with several "must tail" and "must fade" angles that consistently pay off. Anyone who has followed him has seen massive returns.

Now, Vithlani has zeroed in on the UFC 283 fight card and made his picks for who wins each fight, plus he's made recommendations on some intriguing props. You can only see who to back here.

UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill preview

Teixeira and Hill have both said they were surprised and grateful for the opportunity to fight for the title at UFC 283, which came on just about six weeks' notice for both combatants. This is because the vacant title was also at stake at UFC 282 last month, but the matter went unresolved.

Former champion Jan Blachowicz and top contender Magomed Ankalaev fought a choppy and back-and-forth affair for five rounds that ended in a split draw. Instead of booking them for a rematch, UFC president Dana White decided to award the opportunity to Hill and Teixeira, who now gets a title shot in his home country.

The No. 7-ranked Hill was originally scheduled to fight former title challenger Anthony Smith at UFC 283, but that fight was scrapped when the UFC brass decided to fast-track him to compete for the vacant title. Smith, temporarily left without a fight, went on to help Hill train for Saturday's main event.

The 31-year-old Hill (11-1-1) is a product of the popular UFC recruiting program "Dana White's Contender Series," though he wasn't considered one of the top prospects on the show. He has silenced skeptics by going 5-1-1 in seven UFC appearances with four stoppages.

The 43-year-old Teixeira (33-8) won his first UFC title at age 42, but still looks as athletic and durable as his much younger opponents. He was ahead of the heavily favored Prochazka on the scorecards last July when he briefly lost focus and was submitted late in the fifth round. You can see who Vithlani is backing at SportsLine.

Top UFC 283 picks

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC 283 picks here: He is siding with Ismael Bonfim (+105) to earn a victory against Terrance McKinney (-125) in a matchup of explosive lightweights on the preliminary card.

McKinney (13-4) is an explosive and versatile prospect who has seen his profile rise by winning three of his four UFC appearances, with all the victories coming by early stoppage. He submitted Erick Gonzalez in the first round of their battle last August.

Bonfim (18-3) is a Brazilian power puncher who will be making his UFC debut following an appearance on "Dana White's Contender Series." He will be putting a 12-fight win streak at risk.

"Stylistically, this sets up well for Bonfim to slip and rip if he can make McKinney miss. I foresee a big shot compromising Mckinney, and Bonfim winning by TKO," Vithlani told SportsLine. See more picks at SportsLine.

How to make UFC 283 picks

Vithlani also has strong picks for Teixeira vs. Hill and every other bout on the UFC 283 card. He's backing a fighter who "will be the sharper competitor" to emerge with a big victory. Those selections are only available at SportsLine.

So who wins UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill? And which fighter is set to emerge with a big victory? Visit SportsLine now to see which fighters you need to be all over at UFC 283, all from the accomplished MMA analyst who profited more than $6,200 for $100 bettors in 2022.

UFC 283 fight card, odds

See Vithlani's full UFC 283 picks at SportsLine

Jamahal Hill (-125) vs. Glover Teixeira (+105)

Brandon Moreno (-115) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (-105)

Gilbert Burns (-455) vs. Neil Magny (+345)

Jessica Andrade (-550) vs. Lauren Murphy (+400)

Johnny Walker (-190) vs. Paul Craig (+160)

Ihor Potieria (-215) vs. Mauricio Rua (+180)

Gabriel Bonfim (-180) vs. Mounir Lazzez (+155)

Jailton Almeida (-950) vs. Shamil Almeida (+650)

Cody Stamann (-350) vs. Luan Lacerda (+275)

Terrance McKinney (-125) vs. Ismael Bonfim (+105)

Warlley Alves (-120) vs. Nicolas Dalby (+100)

Josiane Nunes (-550) vs. Zarah Fairn (+400)

Saimon Oliveira (-160) vs. Daniel Marcos (+140)

Thiago Moises (-320) vs. Melquizael Costa (+250)